A Great Kind of Warm Message: Joel Crawford on The Croods: A New Age

What I like about it the best are the animals. The creatures are these weird kinds of hybrids. Chunky, the huge cat, is like a saber tooth tiger mixed with a macaw. So yes, I definitely would be trying to ride some cool weird animals.

What was the inspiration for having the family we got to know so well in the first film meet up with people who are so different?

Both of the Crood movies are about change. They're about the world changing and they're about family dynamics changing. In the first one the world was ending and they were trying to survive. So, for the second one, what's the next big change? Well, the world, you know, with innovations, the world starts to change and meeting another family that seems like they figured out the world using their brains and obviously with the name Betterman, and they always say, "emphasis on the better," you know there is going to be a clash between these cave people and the more evolved family.

It surprised me that it was very even-handed. You really give all sides a lot of credit, except maybe Thunk, the son who can't tear himself away from the prehistoric version of screens—a window.

That was one of the big goals. There's a lot of conflict in this, but we wanted it to all come from a positive place. Both families are doing what they think is best for their family. There are clear differences, but there are pros and cons to each style of living. And at first glance, the Bettermans have figured out the world. They live behind the safety of a wall. They've got paradise. They live in an amazing treehouse and they cultivate crops so they have plenty of food. They have privacy. The Croods are all sleeping together on a big sleep pile in the middle of the cold desert, but there's this warmth with the Croods.

At first glance, it may seem like the Bettermans have it all, but what the Bettermans have lost is this family connection with each other, by building walls in between each other and embracing modern comforts. They've lost that tight bond. And that's something to celebrate that the Croods have, they have nothing but that. And it's a shared world in the end, which I think is a great message for today. You can't paint someone with one picture. There's more than meets the eye when we get to know each other.