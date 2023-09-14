TIFF 2023: Hit Man, Knox Goes Away, Next Goal Wins

Very loosely based on a true story, “Hit Man” is about a guy who isn’t really a hitman. Powell plays Gary Johnson, an ordinary philosophy professor—although the suggestion that his students wouldn’t notice he was hot and charismatic from the very beginning is like when Clark Kent goes unnoticed because he wears glasses. Still, Gary is more obsessed with Kant or feeding his cats Id and Ego than he is dating. He decides to help out the local police with some surveillance work and gets thrust into an actual undercover gig as a hired assassin, and, guess what, he nails it. It turns out that someone who studies the human condition is perfect for going undercover since Gary is able to give people exactly what they expect from someone who takes money for murder.

That’s when Madison (Arjona) hires a hitman named Ron, who is actually Gary undercover. The very first scene between Arjona and Powell has that palpable “Out of Sight” energy—cool and hot at the same time. You understand why Ron/Gary makes the crucial decision to talk Madison out of the job, setting in motion a series of events that couldn’t possibly be predicted.

At its core, “Hit Man” is a noir. Madison is the femme fatale; Ron is the guy who makes mistakes that lead to violence. But it’s also got a vein of dark humor that makes it feel Coen-esque at times. And a meta level that can inspire conversation about how Ron/Gary reflect the Id & Ego or the fact that an actor wrote a movie about the freedom and dangers of playing dress-up.

Linklater has long had a gift with playful humor, and he nails the tone here without turning “Hit Man” into the slapstick it could have become. His directorial work maintaining the difficult balance of this film will likely be underrated because everyone will be awed by Powell, a performer that one instantly wants to see again as soon as this film is over. He’s got that thing that used to launch careers, and the only concern is that there’s no market for movie stars anymore. If there is, he’s going to be a smash hit.