TIFF 2023: American Fiction, Wicked Little Letters, The Critic

I hate to begin with a question, but how do Black creatives morally subsist in a media universe so dominated by pernicious white people? Prototypically, Black writers, directors, and artists are expected, primarily by fellow Black folks, to remain ethically, racially, and politically pure in the face of white capitalist ghouls latching onto the trend of “representation” to shift films trading in the broad subgenre of Black trauma porn for awards prestige and high box office numbers. It appears to be an impossible landscape for many Black artists to navigate.

In the whip-smart, nimble satire “American Fiction,” debut writer/director Cord Jefferson (adapting Percival Everett's novel, Erasure) considers such questions through the esteemed New England English professor and struggling writer Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright). Fed up with “lesser” books that pander to white people through stereotypical hood narratives and garner more attention than his well-considered novels, Monk decides to write a fake book—initially entitled “My Pafology” and later re-titled the “Fuck"—that is so obnoxiously stereotyped that it puts a mirror to the corrupt tastes of the white literary establishment. He assumes the pseudonym Stagg R. Leigh, a convicted man on the run from authorities. He expects the novel to fail spectacularly; it, of course, becomes a raging success, leading to a major book deal and a movie option.

While I’m sure many will compare “American Fiction” to other movies that have critiqued the place of Black folks within the entertainment ecosystem—such as “Bamboozled” and “Hollywood Shuffle”—Jefferson’s film is smaller in scope, more measured in its provocations, and works with a more interpersonal and intimate lens. Monk is a grumpy, lonely man navigating the tragedy of his mother receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. His sister (Tracee Ellis Ross) moves through financial trouble; his brother (Sterling K. Brown) is spiraling from his wife catching him in bed with a man. However, Monk struggles to connect with them emotionally, to understand the very different relationship they shared with his parents.