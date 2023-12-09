The Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements in 2023

Comedy actor Ken Jeong spoke with me on the Red Carpet about his break into acting, "Yes, certainly "The Hangover" was my big break into Hollywood and began my career. The cast and I are such good friends, especially Bradley Cooper." In speaking about "Crazy Rich Asians" he said it was one of his all-time favorite projects ever to be involved with. Being a part of such a talented group of people who've gone on to such success and acclaim over the past five years is incredible, especially for Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar last year.

I asked Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who plays young Celie in "The Color Purple," what this film does for women. Mpasi replied, "It's a story about sisterhood and shows us what happens when we step outside of our realm and champion and empower another woman; I think we can move mountains when we all come together." I asked if Oprah was on set or if she had any advice, and she said with a big smile, "Oh yes, Oprah was on set and said to us to make this film our own, bring our own touches to it."

Eva Longoria accepted the Breakthrough Director Award and spoke of her troubles of being taken seriously in Hollywood as a woman. She's also talked about her desire to direct a major film and has directed short films over the years to gain experience. When the script for "Flamin' Hot" came her way, she knew she wanted to direct the film, as she felt she knew the people and their situation, as she identified with them. In speaking with both stars of the film, Annie Gonzalez, the wife of Richard Montañez, the janitor at Frito-Lay who went on to be an executive in the company due to his insistence on adding the flavor "Flamin' Hot" to Cheetos, told me of the importance to tell the authentic stories of people of Mexican descent as it's important for all people to know these stories. Jesse Garcia, who plays Richard Montañez, told me he'd known Eva and hadn't had the chance to work with her. He appreciated her collaboration with the cast and felt she got the authenticity and tone right for the timeframe. He also said he felt a huge responsibility to Richard Montañez, who is still living, to tell his story in the best way possible.

Eva Longoria. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Critics Choice Association.

Director Paul Feig fpresented Longoria with the Breakthrough Director Award, and I asked the director of "Bridesmaids" if he's always championed women. He said enthusiastically, “Yes, those are the only kinds of stories I want to tell; for so long, we've only seen one-dimensional portrayals of women; many of my best friends are women. I want to show them as women characters that are multi-dimensional."

America Ferrera is known for her award-winning lead role in the television show "Ugly Betty." When she accepted the Groundbreaker Award, she talked about her days of being the only woman on set and the uncomfortableness of the situation. Upon receiving her award, she said, "When one of us is winning, we're all winning."