The 25th Anniversary of Ebertfest to Open with Star 80, With The Best Man As Its Centerpiece

When Roger was ill and in the hospital, we used to think about the festival and plan which movies we wanted to show as soon as he was released. That first Ebertfest after he left the hospital in 2007 felt like such a triumph. And in fact, Roger walked into the theater a bit weak, but by the time the festival ended days later, he was strong and practically running up and down the aisles in between the showing of the films. Roger said that movies are a machine that generates empathy, but in that instance, movies were a machine that generated healing. And so I look forward to our upcoming festival with joy and anticipation, and the hope that magic once again happens when we all convene in the dark.

On April 17th, we will kick off Opening Night with a screening of Bob Fosse’s critically acclaimed film "Star 80." I am thrilled to announce that both stars, Eric Roberts and Mariel Hemingway, will be in attendance. Roger praised the film with a glowing 4-star review, calling it “an important movie…Devastating, violent, hopeless, and important, because it holds a mirror up to a part of the world we live in, and helps us see it more clearly.” Roger has praised performances by both Hemingway and Roberts over the years.

Ebertfest will showcase the 25th Anniversary of writer-director Malcolm D. Lee’s wedding-themed, reunion romantic comedy "The Best Man" as this year’s centerpiece film with Lee coming to celebrate. We are thrilled to welcome him with his first film which was produced by his cousin Spike Lee, in 1999, the same year as our inaugural festival. "'The Best Man"' has become a classic and introduced stars we all know today including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and Regina Hall, among others.” Lee has directed numerous crowd-pleasing comedies including "Girls Trip" and "The Best Man Holiday."