Sundance 2025: Table of Contents

The Editors
5 hours ago
2 min read

Find below links to all of our coverage of this year’s Sundance, broken out by program. The reviews are written by Brian Tallerico, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, Zachary Lee, Monica Castillo, and Cristina Escobar. (Note: If a link isn’t active yet, the review is still forthcoming.)

Sorry, Baby
Eva Victor appears in Sorry, Baby by Eva Victor, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Mia Cioffy Henry.

U.S. Dramatic Competition

Atropia

Bubble & Squeak

Bunnylovr

Love, Brooklyn

Omaha

Plainclothes

Ricky

Sorry, Baby

Sunfish (and Other Stories of Green Lake)

Twinless

Life After
Gregory Dugan appears in Life After by Reid Davenport, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Reuters.

U.S. Documentary Competition

“Andre is an Idiot”

Life After

“Marlee Matlin”

The Perfect Neighbor

Predators

Seeds

“Selena y Los Dinos”

Speak.

Sugar Babies

“Third Act”

Together
Alison Brie and Dave Franco appear in Together by Michael Shanks, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Midnight

Dead Lover

“Didn’t Die”

Opus

Rabbit Trap

Together

Touch Me

The Ugly Stepsister

Porshia Zimiga appears in East of Wall by Kate Beecroft, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

NEXT

BLKNWS: Terms and Conditions

By Design

East of Wall

Mad Bills to Pay

Obex

Rains Over Babel”

Serious People

Zodiac Killer Project

Train Dreams
Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones appear in Train Dreams by Clint Bentley, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Adolpho Veloso.

Premieres

The Alabama Solution

“All That’s Left of You”

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Come See Me in the Good Light

Deaf President Now!

FOLKTALES

Free Leonard Peltier

“Heightened Scrutiny”

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

Jimpa

Kiss of the Spider Woman”

The Librarians

Lurker

“Magic Farm”

Middletown

Move Ya Body

Oh, Hi!

Peter Hujar’s Day

Rebuilding

“SALLY”

Sly Lives!

The Stringer

The Thing with Feathers

Train Dreams

The Wedding Banquet

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Brides

“DJ Ahmet”

“LUZ”

“Sukkwan Island”

“The Things You Kill”

Two Women

“The Virgin of Quarry Lake”

Where the Wind Comes From

The Dating Game
A still from The Dating Game by Violet Du Feng, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Wei Gao

World Cinema Documentary Competition

2000 Meters to Andrivka

Cutting Through Rocks

The Dating Game

How to Build a Library

Khartoum

Prime Minister

Family: “The Legend of Ochi

The Episodic Program

