Sundance 2023: Radical, The Longest Goodbye

Over the last few years, Derbez has made his screen presence one of the easiest to root for compared to approximately all actors working in the world, especially when he takes on whimsical paternal roles such as these—in the way that some folk always seem like they should be the bad guy, Derbez has become a champion for underdogs. In this role, Derbez is as warming as ever while also fashioning a real-life person to be perfectly imperfect, which becomes part of its open contrivances.

In contrast to his strict music teacher in “CODA,” his Sergio here is the type of magical mind who leads with an air of theatricality in his interactions with skeptical children and adults. He offers his silent students a perfect score if they can speak up and give a wrong answer to a question, and when one says they want to learn about boats, he takes them to the school's barren library to look for answers. He doesn’t teach them multiplication tables. This is just the beginning of Sergio's celebrated pedagogical spark, as he whips up curiosities and encourages them to learn whatever they want to. He teaches them to think for themselves.

Three students from Sergio’s class are highlighted, with the story focusing on each arc, sometimes to the detriment of its pacing. Lupe is a girl who doesn’t know what philosophy is by name, but she has the inner flame of one; Nico is the class clown and also dangerously close to being sucked into gang life; and Paloma is a brilliant shooting star who lives with her father in poverty, helping him collect scraps that can be sold for money. The young performances that fill these characters are sweet, as is their chemistry opposite Derbez.

Written by Zalla and based on a Wired article by Joshua Davis, “Radical” feels too often like its drama has been copied from a tearjerking textbook; it’s nearly flagrant about having so many predictable beats in what happens to the rule-breaking teacher who will do anything for his students. Zalla’s touch as a director is often missing as well, though it is noted how much his dramatic tone wants to emphasize the outside school surroundings as being dangerous for these kids, creating a heavy atmosphere that makes clear what’s at stake.