SDCC 2022: When Science Meets Geekdom

The panelists were: Debesh Das (epidemiologist, @FreshestDebesh) at St. Johns, Cecilia Sanders (geobiologist), Trevor Valle (paleontologist, @tattoosandbones), Spiros Michalakis (mathematical physicist. @quantum_spiros), Erin Macdonald (astrophysicist) and Nikhil Shah (moderator, @grandmastershah). The discussion covered the scientific concepts in "Godzilla Singular Point," including the themes of physics, time travel, infectious gases, chaos theory, quantum computing, and the biology of the kaiju on the show.

Das received his Ph.D in 1997 from Jadavpur University and is currently a professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department at Jadavpur University in India.

Sanders is a Ph.D. Candidate in geobiology at Caltech, in Pasadena. She holds an MS in planetary science from Caltech and a BA in Earth and planetary sciences and astrophysics from Harvard.

Valle is a contract field paleontologist who has served as an on-camera expert and consultant for National Geographic and the History Channel.

Spiros Michalakis is a mathematical physicist at Caltech. He currently is the outreach manager and staff researcher for the Institute for Quantum Information and matter, a National Science Foundation Physics Frontiers Center at Caltech. He was the scientific consultant for "Ant-Man," "Doctor Strange," "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Erin Macdonald earned her Ph.D. in astrophysics from the university of Glasgow and is the science advisor for the entire Star Trek franchise and is a writer/producer on science based in Los Angeles.

Moderator Nikhil Shah is an immigration attorney based in Los Angeles whose practice includes asylum and refugee law and federal court litigation. How doesn't this apply to Godzilla? Ever wonder what would happen to the people displaced by Godzilla and Kaiju destruction? ("Godzilla and the Refugees Created by Kaiju Destruction," October 14, 2019). Or what about Japanese tourist caught in the US or Mexico during a Japanese kaiju disaster? ("Could Japanese Tourists in the US and Mexico Successfully Apply for Asylum during a Kaiju Rampage in Japan?" November 3, 2019).