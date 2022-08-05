SDCC 2022: Pandemic Edition #1

SDCC SE had three checkpoints for vaccinations—all situated on the walkway in front of the convention center. That led to long lines and panicked volunteers discarding the tabs for the paper vaccination check bracelets on the ground like pandemic confetti. For SDCC 2022, there were six COVID-19 vaccination checkpoints and not all along the walkway directly in front of the convention center. Three were at hotels, one each at the Marriott Marquis and Marina, the Omni San Diego and the bit more distant Town and Country Hotel (about five miles away). You were diligently checked for that flimsy paper bracelet. I once got checked three times for my vaccination clearance bracelet before I got into the convention center—once crossing the street, once after crossing to the other side, and once just before going through the convention center doors. That was because I wore long sleeves, but that was essential protection from the sun.

Not everything associated with SDCC 2019 was in place, but the activations were. Most of the activations did not require a valid SDCC convention pass, but they did require lining up. Some allowed for reservations online. FX was back in front of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront although this time the activation wasn't a place for crowds to meander and mingle in. Tall walls enclosed it.



FX emphasized photo opportunities, including a red carpet runway with a slightly creepy design. In the middle, there was a tea party worthy of the Mad Hatter if he was a guest of Miss Havisham with two animated "dolls." At the end, you got to spin the wheel for either a bucket hat or "Little Demon" salsa (in a thoughtful range of heat levels). Who doesn't need a bottle of salsa?

If you were expecting their traditional water and sunscreen stations at the FX activation, you were out of luck this time around. There was a water and a sunscreen station inside the activation which was focused on "American Horror Stories," which returned on July 21st. Free water wasn't being handed out as freely as before, but there were many opportunities to buy bottled water from entrepreneurial people all around the convention center.

Petco Park also had activations although entry was restricted to check bags for weapons. There was a time when one could wander in while walking from the station to the convention center. That's not possible any more.