Ouray Film Festival Launches New Filmmaker Lab

There are few places on Earth that feel more creatively supportive than the Ouray Film Festival, a gorgeous mountain setting where creators come together to support each other’s visions. The team behind the annual June event are launching their own filmmaker lab: The Ouray Filmmaker Sabbatical. It’s designed to give creators space from the hustle and bustle of the industry in places like New York and Los Angeles, a safety net that’s “designed to give filmmakers pace to recharge and rethink.”

According to the team behind Ouray, this very special opportunity is designed to release the pressure by not being tied to a specific stage of filmmaking: labs are often for writers, post-production, etc. This should bring a wide range of artists to Ouray from March 7-10, 2026, using each other as sounding boards, reading drafts, watching footage, etc., and connecting them with mentors who are there to guide the way.

Find out more about this wonderful opportunity and apply here, and read more below, from the official site.

Who is the Ouray Film Sabbatical for?

At the Ouray Film Sabbatical, we offer creative support, rest, and community for filmmakers (in any role), film writers (critics, academics, journalists), and film programmers (festivals, theaters, and filmmaker education) – all through a fully-funded residential experience in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. Like many film labs, we offer mentorship for projects at all phases of development. But like a true sabbatical, we also welcome candidates who are looking to benefit from connecting with other film professionals while recharging between major projects.

How did the Sabbatical come to be?

This sabbatical was born out of the Ouray International Film Festival (OIFF), now entering its seventh year. After six iterations of our film festival, we have learned how much these remote mountains and the people who live here can transform artists. Now, we’re looking to extend that same connection to a sabbatical that can nourish the independent film community in one of the most beautiful corners of the Rockies.

Where is this located?

The Sabbatical is located in the stunning mountain town of Ouray, Colorado, known as the “Switzerland of America.” Located at an elevation of almost 8,000 feet, Ouray is a unique place that leaves creatives feeling refilled and ready for whatever is next in their journeys. With this sabbatical, we hope to share this experience of place and community that has come to define our festival. We cover airfare, lodging, and meals for all participants.

When is the sabbatical?

The inaugural Sabbatical is slated to take place between March 7-10, 2026! We will fly out the cohort a day prior (March 6) and depart from Ouray on March 11. This will give us four full days together and travel days to help those participating in SXSW or other work-related responsibilities.

What is the venue, and what will the schedule look like?

The Sabbatical will take place at a series of venues across Ouray, Colorado, where we host our summer film festival. Artists will be placed in private homes and other lodging. Daily gatherings each morning will allow the cohort to check-in with the lab directors on their goals with each day providing a spotlight for one or two sabbatical participants to highlight their area of focus. Venues include an excursion to Ouray School, a theater space in Silverton, Colorado, and the primary private residence where our lab leadership will convene daily meals for all lab participants.

Who is leading the sabbatical?

The sabbatical is led by Jared LaCroix, Jake Abell, and Ben Wiessner–all leaders of the Ouray International Film Festival and filmmakers. There will also be external mentors (to be announced) on site as well as virtual mentors who will join the cohort for daily sessions focused on the specific career development needs of sabbatical participants.