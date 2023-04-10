Music in the Movies at Ebertfest 2023

The Anvil Orchestra is comprised of keyboardist and composer Roger Clark Miller and drummer/accordionist/musical saw player/percussionist Terry Donahue. Previously, as the Alloy Orchestra, they performed their original scores alongside black and white silent films. These have been an audience favorite. Roger Ebert in his Great Movies essay has said about The Cabinet of Dr Caligari, "A case can be made that 'Caligari' was the first true horror film... There had been earlier ghost stories and the eerie serial 'Fantomas' made in 1913-14, but their characters were inhabiting a recognizable world. 'Caligari' creates a mindscape, a subjective psychological fantasy. In this world, unspeakable horror becomes possible."

On Thursday night, the 9pm screening of David Heinz's "American Folk," a film about two musicians who encounter the kindness of strangers throughout the land after their flight is grounded by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, will be followed by a performance from its star Amber Rubarth. "The songs are lovely, and the first-time actors give performances that grow warmer as the film progresses, and their characters release, relax and find a groove, if only for this moment in time," wrote critic Katie Walsh.

Finally, the 2:30pm screening on Friday, April 21st, of Rita Coburn's documentary, "Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands," about the titular African-American singer and civil rights pioneer, will culminate with a live performance from opera singer, Soprano Viveca Richards. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Performance and Literature at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign under the vocal direction of Yvonne Redman.

Below are the bios and headshots for each musical performer at Ebertfest 2023...