Jim Reynolds, Founder of Loop Capital, to Receive 2023 Lincoln Leadership Prize

Congratulations to Jim Reynolds for being selected to receive the prestigious Lincoln Leadership Prize from the Lincoln Presidential Foundation. Reynolds, the founder, chairman and CEO of Loop Capital, is receiving the award for his exemplary track record of mentorship, service, and philanthropy. The Lincoln Leadership Prize will be presented during a special in-person dinner on Wednesday, June 14th, at the Hilton Chicago. It is an annual award that recognizes notable individuals for a lifetime of exceptional service in the spirit of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.
“Recognizing compassionate leaders like Jim Reynolds with the Lincoln Leadership Prize is both an opportunity to celebrate his great work and a call to action for us all to continue what Lincoln referred to as the ‘unfinished work’ of freedom and democracy,” said Erin Carlson Mast, Lincoln Presidential Foundation’s CEO.
The award honors individuals who accept the responsibilities imposed by history and demanded by conscience, who show great strength of character and exhibit unwavering commitment to the defining principles of democracy. Bryan Traubert, Chairman of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, will be presenting the award to Reynolds.
A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Mr. Reynolds leads the largest minority-owned investment banking firm in the United States. He founded the firm in 1997 with a simple motto as a guide: “To provide client service beyond expectations.” The company's spokesperson says this motto still serves as the driving force of the firm and has empowered Loop Capital to expand into corporate finance, global equity trading, taxable fixed income trading, tax-exempt fixed income trading, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, infrastructure investment and financial consulting.
As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Reynolds was said to spearhead the accelerated growth and diversification of the firm, which, in addition to being the largest minority-owned investment firm is also one of the largest privately held investment banks in the United States. Prior to founding Loop Capital, he held senior-level positions at several global Wall Street firms.
Mr. Reynolds is also a passionate advocate of giving back to the community and has an impressive track record of corporate leadership and philanthropy. In particular, he is committed to addressing systemic inequality, advancing civil rights, and helping African Americans achieve success by disrupting the cycle of disparities in health, gun violence and education. Mr. Reynolds currently serves as Chairman of the Boards for the Chicago Community Trust and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).
His corporate, civic and/or philanthropic service also extends to serving as a Board Member of Kellogg Global Advisory Board, Hope Chicago Executive Leadership Advisory Board, World Business Chicago, Intersect Illinois, National Parks Conservation Association and the Chicago Urban League.
“Jim’s dedication to removing barriers and creating more opportunities for African Americans to achieve success exemplifies the same ideals President Lincoln championed,” said Foundation Board Chair Sergio ‘Satch’ Pecori. “His outstanding leadership and selfless dedication to supporting and inspiring future generations to ‘give back’ makes him an excellent recipient for this award.”
“I believe if you’re on this earth you’re supposed to help others, especially if you are fortunate to have some level of success,” said Jim Reynolds, “Abraham Lincoln’s life and presidency embody that ideal, and it is an honor to join the illustrious group of Lincoln Leadership Prize recipients, each of whom strove to help mankind in their own way.”
I was privileged to present the Lincoln Leadership Prize to corporate leader and philanthropist Mellody Hobson in 2022.
This award has been given annually since 2006. Previous recipients include: Archbishop Desmond Tutu; both 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton and 43rd President George W. Bush; Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; former Polish President Lech Walesa; Civil Rights Activists The Little Rock Nine; Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin; Academy Award winning Director Steven Spielberg; posthumously to Journalist Tim Russert; Astronaut James Lovell, Jr; philanthropist David Rubenstein; and to Award-winning actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise.
The Lincoln Leadership Prize event is the primary fundraiser for the Lincoln Presidential Foundation. For more information about the Lincoln Leadership Prize, please visit www.lincolnpresidential.org. For tickets and/or table sponsorship information please contact Phyllis Evans at pevans@lincolnpresidential.org. Or visit HERE to purchase tickets.