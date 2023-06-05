Jim Reynolds, Founder of Loop Capital, to Receive 2023 Lincoln Leadership Prize

“Recognizing compassionate leaders like Jim Reynolds with the Lincoln Leadership Prize is both an opportunity to celebrate his great work and a call to action for us all to continue what Lincoln referred to as the ‘unfinished work’ of freedom and democracy,” said Erin Carlson Mast, Lincoln Presidential Foundation’s CEO.

The award honors individuals who accept the responsibilities imposed by history and demanded by conscience, who show great strength of character and exhibit unwavering commitment to the defining principles of democracy. Bryan Traubert, Chairman of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, will be presenting the award to Reynolds.



The Little Rock Nine, past recipients of the Lincoln Leadership Prize.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Mr. Reynolds leads the largest minority-owned investment banking firm in the United States. He founded the firm in 1997 with a simple motto as a guide: “To provide client service beyond expectations.” The company's spokesperson says this motto still serves as the driving force of the firm and has empowered Loop Capital to expand into corporate finance, global equity trading, taxable fixed income trading, tax-exempt fixed income trading, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, infrastructure investment and financial consulting.

As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Reynolds was said to spearhead the accelerated growth and diversification of the firm, which, in addition to being the largest minority-owned investment firm is also one of the largest privately held investment banks in the United States. Prior to founding Loop Capital, he held senior-level positions at several global Wall Street firms.

Mr. Reynolds is also a passionate advocate of giving back to the community and has an impressive track record of corporate leadership and philanthropy. In particular, he is committed to addressing systemic inequality, advancing civil rights, and helping African Americans achieve success by disrupting the cycle of disparities in health, gun violence and education. Mr. Reynolds currently serves as Chairman of the Boards for the Chicago Community Trust and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).