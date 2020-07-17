2020 Japan Cuts Preview

In recent years, I’ve watched dozens of “Japan Cuts” selections on my home computer, though I always make time to attend one or two screenings in person every year. That room has an energy; it’s hard to imagine Japan Society, let alone Japan Society events, without it. Thankfully, Japan Society’s curators have no such debilitating nostalgia, and their characteristically rich, forward-thinking film programming tends to reflect that. This year’s “Japan Cuts” program will be held online (from July 17-30), so it’s hard to tell how some of my favorite selections will fare. As usual, I’m partial to the festival’s sidebar programming, especially their documentary, retrospective, and “Experimental Spotlight” titles.

I’m also impressed, as usual, with Japan Society’s continued dedication to championing older Nipponese filmmakers, many of whose work are still neglected by other prominent international film festivals. This year’s Japan Cuts features a significant tribute to Nobuhiko Obayashi, the late ad man turned avant garde feature filmmaker. Obayashi is understandably best known for his 1977 psychedelic feminist fantasia “House.” But Japan Society has screened several of Obayashi’s movies over the years, including “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time,” “School in the Crosshairs,” “Seven Weeks,” and more. This year, Japan Cuts not only screens “Labyrinth of Cinema,” Obayashi’s final movie, but also “Seijo Story—60 Years of Filmmaking” (pictured above) a documentary tribute to Obayashi and Kyoko, his wife and long-time collaborator. Obayashi completists should also keep an eye out for his cameo appearance in “Extros,” a new comedy about a delusional (and comically destructive) movie extra.

Of this year’s Obayashi-related screenings, “Labyrinth of Cinema” (pictured at top) is predictably the most essential. That movie, like Obayashi’s other recent films, brings to mind the elegiac, surreal, atonal later films of other experimental masters, particularly Alain Resnais and Raul Ruiz. But “Labyrinth of Cinema,” which begins as a tongue-in-cheek critique of post-war Japanese cinema, eventually transforms into a corrective to what Obayashi identifies as an unnatural, but seductive escapist super-narrative.

