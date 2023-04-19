Ebertfest 2023: Amber Rubarth and David Heinz Present American Folk, Mickey Shapiro Shares Story of My Name is Sara and More!

From these few elements Yasujiro Ozu made one of the greatest films of all time. "Tokyo Story" (1953) lacks sentimental triggers and contrived emotion; it looks away from moments a lesser movie would have exploited. It doesn't want to force our emotions, but to share its understanding. It does this so well that I am near tears in the last 30 minutes. It ennobles the cinema. It says, yes, a movie can help us make small steps against our imperfections.

GUESTS SCHEDULED TO ATTEND SCREENING AT EBERTFEST 2023



FILM CRITICS:

MICHAEL PHILLIPS

Michael Phillips is the film critic of the Chicago Tribune. He co-hosted "At the Movies" opposite Richard Roeper and, later, A.O. Scott, and more recently presented 100-plus films on Turner Classic Movies. He has worked full-time as a staff critic for the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Dallas Times-Herald.

In Chicago, Phillips has taught all over the place (DePaul University most recently), can be heard regularly on the popular Chicago Public Radio podcast "Filmspotting" and, here in Champaign-Urbana, is now in his eighth year directing the University of Illinois College of Media Roger Ebert Fellowship.

NICK ALLEN

Nick Allen is the Senior Editor at RogerEbert.com. He has been writing about film online since 2007, contributing to various publications including The Playlist, Vulture, MEL Magazine, and RogerEbert.com. He has been a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @nickallen_redux

II. "THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI"

"The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" screens at 2pm on Thursday, April 20th, at the Virginia Theatre, as part of Ebertfest 2023. Below is an excerpt from the review of the film penned by Roger Ebert, followed by the bios of each guest scheduled to attend the screening.