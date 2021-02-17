Oscar-Nominated Documentarian Steve James to Host Workshop on February 20th as Part of No Malice Film Contest

The film entries can be submitted up until Friday, April 30th. You can find all the details here, and the video here.

To promote justice and a better world by highlighting important voices in film and supporting young artists, we have arranged for presentations every Saturday in February and the first Saturday in March by distinguished filmmakers and storytellers. The first two workshops laid an excellent foundation for filmmakers and can be seen here: the first by Troy Osborne Pryor, "Creating Your Own Content"; and the second workshop, "Directing: The Storyteller," which was presented by Rita Coburn last weekend.

Below is the information for the Steve James workshop scheduled for this weekend, and also information for the workshops being presented by Pamela Sherrod Anderson and T. Shawn Taylor. You will also find the links to register for them...

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH, 2021

STEVE JAMES PRESENTS "THE PEOPLE IN MY FILMS: PORTRAYAL AND RELATIONSHIPS"

His previous work includes Academy Award nominated films "Hoop Dreams" and "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail." Other award-winning work includes "Life Itself," "Stevie", "The Interrupters" and "No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson."

His Starz docuseries, "America to Me", was one of the most acclaimed TV shows of 2018. His most recent docuseries, "City So Real", premiered to rave reviews on National Geographic and Hulu, and has been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award by Film Independent.

Register for the Zoom session here.

(From Left:) Pamela Sherrod Anderson and T. Shawn Taylor.

We also have two more Filmmaking Workshops scheduled in the weeks to come...

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH, 2021:

PAMELA SHERROD ANDERSON PRESENTS "SEEDS FOR STORY"

Register for the Zoom session here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6TH, 2021



T. SHAWN TAYLOR PRESENTS "TRUST YOUR GUT: THE STORIES YOU WERE BORN TO TELL"

Register for the Zoom session here.

