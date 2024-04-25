Cinema Femme Short Film Festival Preview

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” was a film we both really loved out of Sundance this year. This will be its Chicago premiere! Why was it important to you to platform it in this year’s festival?

I was just like, 'People have to see this film.' It was my favorite film of last year and it's so personable and joyful and emotional. It’s a communal thing, which I think is very connected to Cinema Femme. I think it's a special film that will stay with people. In fact, I asked Anna Hints to do an intro video we could play before the film, and she sang us an Estonian song! I’m so excited to play it. Cinema Femme has always had an international reach as well, so I think it’s special to bring something from another country here.

The variety of seasoned professionals on the roster is exciting. You’re in contact with other filmmakers, but this year, you’re also introducing a producer panel. What will that look like?

It’s really exciting. It's like one of those things where, again, I am fortunate to talk to some of the top people in the industry, and I hear all these filmmakers saying, “I wish I could find a female producer or non-binary person producer” because there are so many men. So I was like, you know what? We need a panel where we can elevate these producers and also talk about the realities that we're in right now with the film industry, the scrappiness of being a producer, and also how these emerging filmmakers can get connected. I'm excited! We’ll have Rhiannon Jones ("Shiva Baby," "Palm Trees and Power Lines," "Tendaberry"), Natalie Metzger ("Greener Grass," "Thunder Road"), and Oluwaseun Babalola ("Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches," "United Shades of America"). So it's a really good mix of different genres and types of film producers, so it should be interesting!

It’s cool how the Cinema Femme Fest is as much about the work of the creatives as it is about networking. It's all very community-oriented, and I'm curious how you've seen the festival impact the Cinema Femme community over time.

If we want to go back to the mentorship program, one of our first mentee winners, Gabriela Ortega, got matched with Laura Moss, a horror director who did "birth/rebirth" last year. And Gabriela has been skyrocketing. She's been at Sundance now and Tribeca and doing stuff for Disney Plus, and she screened her first show at our festival. To see her rise like that and have the people in our community elevating her as she goes on her journey … that's really exciting! That's been my motivation from the beginning with this festival: to get these emerging artists to have sustainable careers and have the community behind them.