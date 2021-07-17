Cannes 2021: The Restless, Nitram, Casablanca Beats, France

"The Restless" played like a film of "no-scene" scenes. But in fact, small gradations of behavior throughout "The Restless" turn out to be significant, and the apparent non-drama we see establishes patterns in the main character's life. Part of what Lafosse ("Our Children") does in the film is lay out a family dynamic that is just so slightly off—until, of course, it goes off the rails. Like Nicholas Ray's "Bigger Than Life"—a much better movie, but perhaps the closest analogue—"The Restless" is a portrait of a paterfamilias who does not know his mind is troubled.

It seems a little odd, and certainly irresponsible, when Damien (Damien Bonnard), out on a boat with his young son, Amine (Gabriel Merz Chammah), dives into the water and announces he's going to swim back to shore. He tells Amine to motor back in—he knows how. (And Amine apparently does.) Damien also isn't sleeping much, but maybe he's in the throes of creative inspiration—he's hard at work on new paintings. But as Damien's behavior becomes increasingly erratic, and as his wife, Leïla (Leïla Bekhti) grows increasingly concerned with his lack of rest and erratic manner, "The Restless" comes into focus as an examination of the toll Damien's illness takes on his family. Damien is off his lithium, and his mania grows increasingly public. He takes Amine on a terrifying drive to school, makes a scene at a bakery (partly because he's not wearing a mask—the film is set during the pandemic), and tries to bring cupcakes to Amine's classroom, where the teacher can plainly see that Damien is not well.



The heart of the movie is Leïla, who has been down this road with Damien before and is nearing a breaking point. (She allows herself an evening out when the doctors have Damien under control.) Ambition-wise, "The Restless" isn't one of the movies in competition we're likely to be talking about years from now, but the deliberate pace allows it to make a sneak attack. It's a quietly harrowing film.



The Australian director Justin Kurzel's "Nitram" is a barely disguised take on the life of Martin Bryant, who killed 35 people in a shooting spree in Tasmania in 1996. (Martin spelled backward is Nitram, the absurd name given to the movie's version of the character.) The deaths led to the implementation of a national gun-control agreement, although title cards at the end say that Australian states and territories have not enforced it consistently, and that there are more firearms in the country now than there were in 1996.