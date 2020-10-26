AFI Fest 2020 Closes Out a Season of Reimagined Online Film Festivals

Fanfare was expectedly less without red carpets or higher profile galas. Yet the movies that did make it to our personal screens were, overall, a nice collection comprised of some repeats from what had been on display in other lineups throughout the season, as well as several standouts making their first U.S. appearances or showing for the first time stateside since they premiered at last year’s TIFF, or this year’s Sundance and Berlin.

"I'm Your Woman"

Julia Hart’s “I’m Your Woman” was among the world premieres, while Irish animated triumph “Wolfwalkers” continued to make the rounds and won the Audience Award for Narrative Feature. Harrowing pandemic-themed documentary “76 Days” took home the same prize in the Documentary category.

Of those films reemerging into the scene, Darius Marder’s fiction feature debut “Sound of Metal” starring Riz Ahmed sits far above the rest. In one of the best roles of his career, the Emmy-winning actor plays a skilled drummer rapidly losing his hearing. It’s reminiscent of Chloé Zhao’s “The Rider” in that they both observe an individual who loses the ability to do the one activity that gave them purpose and are forced to rethink who they are under their new circumstances. On a technical level, the praise for the intricate sound work, used here as powerful and deliberately conspicuous narrative device, is well deserved.

Diego Luna and Sienna Miller reevaluate their lives together as a couple in the aftermath of a fatal car accident in Tara Miele’s grounded existentialist drama “Wander Darkly,” which had been on festival hiatus since it premiered in Park City back in January. As Adrienne, Miller navigates a kind of purgatory that’s exactly like our reality, but in which she has the ability to goes in an out of her memories. Aware that they are in an in-between state of consciousness, Adreinne and Matteo (Luna) relive key moments in their bumpy relationship and discuss the truth behind each of their choices.