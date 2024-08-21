A Look Back at MUBI FEST CHICAGO

As the rain drummed on the concrete, the Red Line train buzzed by, and the smell of popcorn filled the streets, I began my two-day journey at the Music Box Theatre, a beloved local venue renowned for its passion for indie films and filmmakers. I was there to witness the MUBI Podcast Live with Thrill Jockey, hosted by Rico Gagliano, in which he explored the power and influence of music on culture and its inspirations, both in Chicago and nationally. Using Thrill Jockey’s release, Looking For a Thrill: An Anthology of Inspiration, as a framing device, Gagliano embarked on an electrifying conversation with director Braden King and local musicians Janet Beveridge Bean and Doug McCombs about music’s impact on film and culture. The podcast was a brilliant entry point into the festival in that it encapsulated the festival’s themes of movies and music and unpacked Chicago’s history as a hub of creativity. As McCombs described it, “Chicago [art scene] is like a fungus. There’s not just one central point—there are many points of creativity.” His words sparked a deep sense of Chicagoan pride in me, and I felt a warm Midwestern smile and nod ripple through the room. In an instant, MUBI FEST had captured Chicago’s heart.

Next, I found myself rushing through the downpour toward the Gene Siskel Film Center, eager to catch the premiere of director Zia Anger’s cinematic retelling of her lost and abandoned project, “My First Film.” Excitement buzzed from the theater. I arrived just in time for Rico Gagliano’s rousing introduction, and then the lights dimmed. As the silver screen illuminated the room, a sea of heads filled the space in front of me—the screening was packed, and Anger had undoubtedly earned her audience.

Premiering on MUBI on September 6th, “My First Film” is a must-watch for every filmmaker, whether seasoned or new, young or old. The film follows Vita (Odessa Young), a fictional representation of Anger herself, as she recounts her journey to make her first feature. Serving as a diary, Anger takes us on an emotional journey where past, present, and future seamlessly blend together. Watching a film is easy; making one is incredibly difficult. Anger masterfully captures the frustrations and desperations of a first-time director grappling with a failed project and the weight of self-imposed expectations. I wish I had seen this film ten years ago at the start of my filmmaking journey. I left the screening with two powerful lessons: "Failure happens to everyone, but no one talks about it," and "You will make movies again." Anger truly nailed it with this one.