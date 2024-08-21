A Look Back at MUBI FEST CHICAGO

On a rainy weekend in Chicago, MUBI, the indie film streaming powerhouse that champions both emerging and established filmmakers, launched MUBI FEST, an international film festival. MUBI FEST is about building community around the love of film, transcending the limits of streaming to bring audiences face-to-face with the raw essence of cinema. Chicago, known for its resilience and creativity, is the perfect home for a festival that feels like a love letter to the city and its vibrant culture. The birthplace of house music, gospel, urban blues, and modern jazz, Chicago has a legendary musical heritage. With major artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Rise Against, and Chance the Rapper emerging from the third coast along the Rust Belt, it's clear why the MUBI team chose this city to launch their U.S. festival, themed around music. With a robust lineup of films like “Nashville,” “Babylon,” “All That Jazz,” and “Mo’ Better Blues,” MUBI FEST had a lot to offer.
As the rain drummed on the concrete, the Red Line train buzzed by, and the smell of popcorn filled the streets, I began my two-day journey at the Music Box Theatre, a beloved local venue renowned for its passion for indie films and filmmakers. I was there to witness the MUBI Podcast Live with Thrill Jockey, hosted by Rico Gagliano, in which he explored the power and influence of music on culture and its inspirations, both in Chicago and nationally. Using Thrill Jockey’s release, Looking For a Thrill: An Anthology of Inspiration, as a framing device, Gagliano embarked on an electrifying conversation with director Braden King and local musicians Janet Beveridge Bean and Doug McCombs about music’s impact on film and culture. The podcast was a brilliant entry point into the festival in that it encapsulated the festival’s themes of movies and music and unpacked Chicago’s history as a hub of creativity. As McCombs described it, “Chicago [art scene] is like a fungus. There’s not just one central point—there are many points of creativity.” His words sparked a deep sense of Chicagoan pride in me, and I felt a warm Midwestern smile and nod ripple through the room. In an instant, MUBI FEST had captured Chicago’s heart.
Next, I found myself rushing through the downpour toward the Gene Siskel Film Center, eager to catch the premiere of director Zia Anger’s cinematic retelling of her lost and abandoned project, “My First Film.” Excitement buzzed from the theater. I arrived just in time for Rico Gagliano’s rousing introduction, and then the lights dimmed. As the silver screen illuminated the room, a sea of heads filled the space in front of me—the screening was packed, and Anger had undoubtedly earned her audience.
Premiering on MUBI on September 6th, “My First Film” is a must-watch for every filmmaker, whether seasoned or new, young or old. The film follows Vita (Odessa Young), a fictional representation of Anger herself, as she recounts her journey to make her first feature. Serving as a diary, Anger takes us on an emotional journey where past, present, and future seamlessly blend together. Watching a film is easy; making one is incredibly difficult. Anger masterfully captures the frustrations and desperations of a first-time director grappling with a failed project and the weight of self-imposed expectations. I wish I had seen this film ten years ago at the start of my filmmaking journey. I left the screening with two powerful lessons: "Failure happens to everyone, but no one talks about it," and "You will make movies again." Anger truly nailed it with this one.
Energized and supercharged from the film premiere, I began my voyage back up north to the Music Box. As day turned to night, the scent of rain and dew permeated the streets. The rain left puddles in the road, reflecting the glow of city lights. The Music Box’s neon sign beckoned in the distance, cutting through the darkness like a beacon, inviting all movie lovers to its doors. When I stepped inside, it was clear that MUBI had made its mark. The red carpet lining the multicolored tiled floor, the pale yellow walls, and the red chandeliers above were all cloaked in shadow as MUBI’s deep blue color scheme lit up the space. I arrived at the tail end of happy hour, the theater bustling with cinephiles, MUBI members, and locals alike. It was a warm and lively atmosphere that carried into the screening of Spike Lee’s 1990 classic, “Mo’ Better Blues.”
This film follows jazz musician Bleek Gilliam (Denzel Washington) as he navigates career, love, and friendship under the weight of a bad contract at a rundown nightclub. Seeing Washington on the big screen is always a treat, but seeing him in his prime was even sweeter. Denzel does what Denzel always does: steal the show. His character was magnetic, and his supporting cast was exceptional - from Charlie Murphy to Robin Harris, the audience regularly erupted with side-splitting laughter. Lee’s writing and direction are unparalleled, making it the perfect way to end my first day.
Day two greeted me with sunshine and a clear sky as I made my way to my final destination: the Salt Shed, an entertainment venue in Goose Island. I arrived in the middle of the U.S. Girls performance, where Meg Remy commanded the small stage, her voice reverberating through the venue. The crowd stretched as far as I could see, with cheers and screams echoing around me. After a powerful performance, Chicago music journalist and filmmaker Jessica Hopper took the stage to interview Meg Remy. Their conversation covered everything from musical inspirations to the influence of music in film, including tonight’s main event, Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth.”
This 1986 fantastical adventure follows Sarah, played by a young Jennifer Connelly, as she has 13 hours to navigate a mysterious labyrinth and rescue her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King, portrayed by David Bowie. Bowie’s lyrical mysticism is unmistakable. The audience and I hung on his every word, feeling as though we were witnessing Bowie’s magic live on stage, not on a screen.
And just as quickly as MUBI FEST began, it ended. There was a magic in the city that only rises when artists collaborate and appreciate art together. It’s a feeling I hope every Chicago-based filmmaker experiences, and one I’d love to relive. I hope MUBI FEST returns to the third coast. We need it.