The Presumed Innocent Movie Was a Highlight of Hollywood’s Page-Turner Era

In the early ‘90s, if you were going to make a film that appealed to grownups and the masses simultaneously—and back then, those demographics were often considered one and the same by Hollywood—you would attach the sort of names who worked in front of and behind the camera for “Presumed Innocent.” The movie was directed by Alan J. Pakula, a master of riveting, character-driven 1970s thrillers such as “Klute” and “All the President’s Men.” He was joined by his longtime cinematographer, the acclaimed Gordon Willis, nicknamed the Prince of Darkness because of his incredible use of shadows and low lighting. “Presumed Innocent” was produced by “Tootsie” director Sydney Pollack, fresh from winning Oscars for “Out of Africa, and co-written by Frank Pierson, among the most revered of all screenwriters. John Williams did the music. It was based on the 1987 debut bestseller from lawyer-turned-author Scott Turow, and it starred Harrison Ford, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, best known as Han Solo and Indiana Jones but who had also shown an aptitude for dramas with “Witness” and “The Mosquito Coast.”

The novel had been a sensation, catapulting the unknown author to stardom. In a 2010 interview, Turow marveled, “Presumed Innocent changed my life and I went from being a guy writing on the morning commuter train—and I finished the book in an unfinished basement in my house in Wilmette—I went from that to somebody who was a bestselling author around the world.” Boasting a twist ending—which I won’t reveal just in case you don’t want it spoiled—the book was a gripping courtroom drama laced with juicy subjects like infidelity and murder. It seemed a natural fit for the movies.

In the film, Ford plays Rusty, a respected, no-nonsense prosecutor asked to take the lead on the investigation into the grisly murder of fellow prosecutor Carolyn (Greta Scacchi), who appears to have been raped and killed in her home. It’s a horrible crime, but for Rusty, her passing is personal: Not long ago, he and Carolyn had a torrid affair, which nearly destroyed his marriage to Barbara (Bonnie Bedelia), the mother of his young son. Rusty and Barbara have barely put that terrible past behind them when news breaks of Carolyn’s murder—soon, though, Rusty is arrested for the murder, physical evidence at the scene of the crime, including a fingerprint on a glass, raising the likelihood he’s guilty. Swearing his innocence, Rusty hires intrepid defense attorney Sandy (Raul Julia) to represent him in court.

