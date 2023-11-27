The Pitfalls of Suburban Ennui: In Praise of Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore's Collaborations

Their first collaboration, the 1995 psychological thriller “Safe,” highlights more of the latter. Housewife Carol White (Moore) lives a mundane life within her upscale California neighborhood to the degree that she seems out of place, even when doing something leisurely like taking an aerobics class with her circle of friends. With her stiff physical movements and flimsy vocal upspeak, Moore illustrates how detached she is from those around her, playing her like a live porcelain doll trying not to break. Carol’s struggle to always be in line and act as a model housewife to a husband who already keeps her at a distance becomes exacerbated once she succumbs to an unspecified illness and doctors have trouble finding a proper diagnosis.

The wide shots of Carol sitting alone in physically open spaces as if constantly trapped in a cage also reflect her isolation, which reaches a critical point during the film’s scariest scene. When Carol attends a baby shower with her friends, at one point, she stares from afar while the guests start unwrapping gifts. As the camera zooms in on her while the eerie score from Ed Tomney and Brendan Dolan plays, Carol starts physically shaking. There’s not a drop of blood, nor does a boogeyman suddenly pop out of the closet. Yet, the panicked look on Moore’s face as Carol has more trouble breathing is scary enough to cause the same kind of nightmares as a “Halloween” movie. The way Moore distorts her face makes it seem like Carol has become a woman possessed.

Although the film has drawn comparisons to the AIDS crisis both during and after its release, the story is ambiguous enough that it was just as relevant in 2020 during COVID-19 as in the ‘80s or ‘90s. Moreover, Moore playing the ill-stricken housewife with immense abandon even affected her to the point where she said she’d avoid losing or gaining a ton of weight for a role again.

Haynes and Moore’s follow-up collaboration, the 2002 Sirkian melodrama “Far From Heaven,” moves away from the horrors of viral paranoia as it examines 1950s racism and homophobia in suburban Connecticut. Unlike the grainily bare-bones appearance of Carol White’s environment in “Safe,” the atmosphere in “Far From Heaven” appears as radiant as the autumn leaves falling, thanks to Edward Lachman’s Oscar-nominated cinematography. However, the colorful aesthetic acts as a mask for what lies underneath.