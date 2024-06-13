The Brat Pack Movies, Ranked

Nearly 40 years later, a member of the Brat Pack is looking back on those times and wondering what they meant. Andrew McCarthy’s documentary “Brats,” which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, brings together several of his fellow club-members to reminisce and reconsider, provoking fresh waves of cultural nostalgia for this gang of photogenic young actors who were both mocked and loved in the ‘80s.

Although different actors have been placed in the Brat Pack over the years—whether they liked it or not—there are eight performers who are generally considered officially part of the group: Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Anthony Michael Hall, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Rob Lowe. But which of their movies from the Reagan era have stood the test of time? And which are outright embarrassments?

To answer those questions, I’ve put together a ranked list of Brat Pack movies, the rule being that at least two of the official members had to star in them. Of the 12 films that made the cut, I’d say only five would be classified as “good,” with many of them actually pretty terrible. Graying Gen-xers may think I’m being too harsh, to which I’d say many of these actors went on to better work after the ‘80s—perhaps not surprisingly, once they stopped appearing in movies together. But from love stories to crime dramas to teen sagas, these were the films that defined their meteoric rise—even if more than a few of these pictures, I’m sure, they’d love to forget.

12. “Class” (1983)

Brat Pack cast members: Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy

Vincent Canby had little patience for “Class,” writing in his New York Times review, “The movie can’t make up its mind whether it’s a lighthearted comedy … or a romantic drama about a teenage boy who has a torrid affair with his roommate’s mother. Either way it’s pretty awful.” It’s hard to argue: The film starred McCarthy as a sheltered newbie at a prep school, with Lowe as his cool-guy roommate and Jacqueline Bisset as Lowe’s mom, who McCarthy starts sleeping with. (Hilarity, allegedly, ensues once McCarthy discovers who her son is.) Bisset later expressed misgivings about the film, saying, “[T]hey changed my character’s behavior, making me look like a bimbo, out in the streets and trying to get laid,” and especially with modern eyes, “Class” feels like a misguided attempt to capitalize on the sex-comedy trend popularized at the time by the gross “Porky’s.” Neither Lowe nor McCarthy feel entirely comfortable in their roles—better days were on the horizon for both.