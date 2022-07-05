Short Films in Focus: You've Never Been Completely Honest

“You Have Never Been Completely Honest” is a strong piece of work that really gets under your skin. It’s the only time at the Chicago Critics Film Festival when I had to give the audience a trigger warning beforehand. Consider yourself warned.

Q&A with director Joey Izzo

How did you find this interview? What more can you tell me about it?

I found the interview from a past-participant of Leadership Dynamics that I met on an unrelated forum that is now defunct. Basically, I posed as a sympathetic and curious student of the founder William Penn Patrick and was able to get a hold of it that way. Later on, when I made contact with Gene Church, he told me more about the exact circumstances of the interview and I felt like it was safe to proceed with his blessing.

How did you go about shaping this interview into a 10-minute film? What interested you the most about it?

The whole interview was about 40 minutes, but it was pretty clear to me what was going to work for my use of it. I was most interested in Gene’s interpretation of the events on the day of his ordeal. I focused mainly on those portions of the interview and tried to re-edit it for narrative flow and shape. I really wanted to stick to the facts of what happened to him and make it feel subjective to his experience. I also tried to sporadically use the interview questions whenever I felt like he would be addressing concerns that the viewing audience might be asking themselves. Then, I went back in and tried to set the whole thing up with just enough expositional information as needed to clue the audience in on the specifics without getting too lost in the weeds.

What did you use to film the reenactments to help give it that aged look?

It was a combination of things. We shot on 16mm and chose a very fast stock, then we “push-processed” it a couple of stops, which is when you purposefully underexpose it and then increase exposure in the development process. This combination created the “unearthed from a damp basement” look we were going for. I also did a lot of scaling in the edit, which brought out a lot more artifacts.

Directing the reenactments must have been difficult. What was the atmosphere like on the set?