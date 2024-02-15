Short Films in Focus: The 2024 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

DOCUMENTARY

“The ABCs Of Book Banning” - The film opens with the startling fact that 2,000 books in public school libraries across 37 states are banned. We then hear from grade school students in Florida who have read many of the banned books and what they think of them. Books by Amada Gorman, Judy Blume, the infamous picture book “And Tango Makes Three,” the graphic novel “Gender Queer” and books about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., among them. The kids are the stars of the film as they talk about the futility and stupidity of the Florida school boards’ policies. The movie means well, but it’s artless in its approach. It preaches to the choir for twenty-seven minutes, but never provides any answers on how students or parents at these schools can fight the policies or obtain copies of the banned books elsewhere. This is the kind of film you show on day one at a Library Science 101 class, a power-point, listicle version of “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” I agree with everything it’s saying, but as a documentary, it lacks power and substance. Directed by Sheila Nivens. (27 min. Available on Paramount+).

“The Barber of Little Rock” - From the New Yorker, a profile on Arlo Washington, who founded the Washington Barber College in 2008 as well as the People's Trust loan institution, the only Black-owned community development private institution in Arkansas, where 95% of its borrowers repay their loans on time. His sole purpose is to “Advance equity, build opportunities, build community.” Washington is a compelling figure and the film is at its best when it focuses on him interacting with his clients and students. The film’s most memorable scene comes when he has two of his students stare into each other’s eyes and see each other’s history. I wish the film had more scenes like that and a little less of the usual talking heads saying the obvious. It could also use a more narrowed focus with the people who come to the college and who borrow from the Trust. A feature-length version would probably be better suited to provide a more satisfying overview with narrative throughlines. We walk away hoping there are more Arlo Washingtons out there, but wanting to know more about the people he helps. Directed by John Hoffman and Christine Tuner. (34 min. Available on YouTube)

“Island In Between” - The title refers to Kinmen, an island that connects China to Taiwan, just six miles away and the most vulnerable to any kind of military conflict should China decide to invade. Filmmaker S. Leo Chiang (“Our Time Machine”) returned to Taipei as an adult just before the pandemic and remained there during those three years, getting back in touch with this island that is rich in history, made evident by the stunning visual of a tank sinking into the sand on the beach, not far from where army recruits continue to test their armor, just in case. Chiang crams a lot of information and strands into this nineteen-minute piece that gives viewers a good overview of this island, one that warrants curiosity from anyone who has never heard of it (myself included), but the challenge comes in trying to figure out what the ultimate take-away should be here. It’s Chiang’s personal story, while also being another pandemic doc and basic history lesson. You get the feeling there’s a lot more he can do with this. Directed by S. Leo Chiang. (19 min.)