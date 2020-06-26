McHenry Outdoor Theater Keeps the Communal Moviegoing Experience Alive and Safe During COVID-19

Since the coronavirus pandemic resulted in theaters being shut down this past March, the McHenry Outdoor’s projector light has emerged as a shining beacon attracting cinephiles from around the country who are eager to share in the communal experience of cinema from the comfort of their cars. Though the venue was deemed a nonessential business in late April, a ruling from government officials that prohibited the theater’s planned reopening, things changed once State Representative Tom Weber got a subcategory added in Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order 2020-32. It enabled drive-in theaters to once again supply essential escapism, provided they follow the required social distancing guidelines. Since 2012, Scott Dehn has owned the McHenry Outdoor Theater as CEO of Golden Age Cinemas, and he has always prioritized the well-being of his staff and customers over all else.

“Movies are great, but they’re not worth risking your health or your safety,” stressed Dehn during our recent chat on the phone. “My employees are my family and I love my customers. As bad as I would want to be open, I wasn’t going to do it unless I was 100 percent sure that everyone was going to be safe. I have family working there too, and I wouldn’t put them at the frontlines of something that would be bad for them. Right now, we’re not able to sell at capacity, and that’s okay. I put all the precautionary measures in place as directed by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and I also added a few more directives that are admittedly a little overkill in some areas. But when it comes to combating this virus, erring on the side of caution is not a bad thing to do.”

The current social distancing regulations require only one car to be parked between two sets of speaker poles, many of which are still operational, though passengers are encouraged to tune their car radio to the station providing the film’s soundtrack. Audience members must wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance from each other when outside of their vehicle or at the concession stand, while the restrooms onsite are disinfected by employees after every usage. None of these measures deterred film buffs from flocking to the McHenry Outdoor Theater when it reopened on the weekend of May 8th with a prehistoric double bill of 1994’s kid-friendly lark, “The Flintstones,” and Spielberg’s 1993 thrill ride, “Jurassic Park.” The screenings quickly sold out, while numerous other cars lined up along a nearby road to catch a glimpse of the nostalgic spectacle. This caused Dehn to recall what it felt like for him to view the drive-in screen for the first time.