Looking Back: Highlighting Some Great Pieces by Our Female Critics

During Women Writers Week, we publish reviews and articles by female critics and journalists, but we’re committed to gender equality in the industry throughout the year. As a companion to the great articles launching this week, we wanted to highlight some excellent work from past editions of WWW as well as outside of the special event. Here is just a sampling of the hundreds of great pieces we could have chosen.
Her Own Story: A Nora Ephron Appreciation by Nell Minow
Beyoncé and My Daughter Love Country Music by Chaz Ebert
The Last Showgirl movie review (2024) by Sheila O’Malley
We Grown Now movie review & film summary (2024) by Peyton Robinson
Sharmila Tagore: Shattering Stereotypes for Over 60 Years by Nandini Balial
The Outrun movie review & film summary (2024) by Tomris Laffly
My Old Ass movie review & film summary (2024) by Christy Lemire
The Substance movie review & film summary (2024) by Monica Castillo
Under the Bridge TV review (2024) by Cristina Escobar
Female Filmmakers in Focus: Marielle Heller on “Nightbitch” by Marya E. Gates
The 10 Best Horror Films of 2024 by Katie Rife
Janet Planet movie review & film summary (2024) by Jourdain Searles
HBO’s Gossip Girl Doesn’t Work When the Kids Are Alright by Roxana Hadadi
Bette Davis: Cinematic Medusa by Angelica Jade Bastien