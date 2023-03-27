Sharmila Tagore: Shattering Stereotypes for Over 60 Years

Your beauty has often been used as a plot device. “Devi” is the most obvious example. In “Aradhana” and “Amar Prem” the same lighting and makeup is used to highlight your eyes. What is it like for you to have helped define a very particular style and beauty tradition for Indian women? Women in India at the time were going to beauty parlors and saying, “I want my hair like Sharmila Tagore, I want my makeup like hers.”



If we are so focused on our effect—the effect we are having on our viewers—then we will lose our focus, if that makes sense to you. I can't get too invested in that, “Oh, they're following me and following my fashion” or think too much about it. There's a tomorrow and going ahead, and I have my own self, and my own privacy. We are public figures, and we interact with the public—the public is so important to us, their likes and dislikes, etc.—but looking back on my career, I'd see so many people at the airport. But they will come in and smile. I can see there's a lot of goodwill out there. I feel their love for me, and their liking for me. Thanks to television and OTT platforms, a lot of young people are also watching. So there is a lot of goodwill. But having said that, you also have a private world in which you're a private person. Nobody really knows exactly who you are. So you have to also not lose touch with those aspects of your being. If you're too invested in what everybody else is thinking and what magnificent effect you're having on them, or you're the style queen at the moment or whatever. You can't be too influenced by that and shouldn't allow yourself to be too influenced by that. Because who you are, really? You're not that person on that screen.

Right. We just have our perception of you.

So you cannot make those two cannot merge. If it does, we will have a mental issue. [laughs]

There's a scene in “Seemabaddha” that I especially love. Your character, Tutul, is on the opposite side of the room from Shyamal, her brother-in-law. Your sister is asleep and you're conversing with him. It is about as respectable as flirting can be between a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law. I am fascinated by your performance in that scene because you are clearly not afraid. You're able to meet this man halfway, you're open, you're both flirting a bit. You're a modern woman, you discuss things with him almost like an equal. Could you tell me about that scene and what it was like to play someone through whose eyes the story is told? Tutul admires her brother-in-law so very much, but by the end of the film it all comes crashing down.

Yes, because again, going back to the joint family, I've seen these little flirtations between brothers- and sisters-in-law. It's permitted, in the society, to flirt a little bit. The character that I play in “Seemabaddha” was very enamored with this boy who used to come to her family's home on his bicycle and was full of idealism. She was curious to come to the big city, to Kolkata, and meet him now that he's successful. He goes to all these race courses, clubs. Their son is studying in Darjeeling, they live on the seventeenth floor of a luxurious apartment building. Tutul was very keen to see whether he's changed, and whether he's really lived up to the ideals that he practiced then. So she saw nothing wrong in the races. She was herself very excited. She went to a bar and saw the dancing going on, so she found everything quite non-controversial as such. And then suddenly, she started noticing the hypocrisy of it all. And there are bombs exploding in the city. But nobody is really noticing it. Except her. She can see that people are playing with words. They don't really mean everything they say.