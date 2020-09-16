Easy A at 10: The Definitive Millennial High School Movie Emerges

Cinema has always been a bit of a distorted funhouse mirror, reflecting reality while also subtly shaping it. By 2010, it had gone far astray from representing the lived experience of millennial teens and continued to insist they play by a series of outdated principles. The movies of a bygone era, a crutch for understanding to Olive, had become a poor substitute for lived experience.

As if filtering her own high school journey through the movies was not enough, Olive also must contend with a new interactive cultural narrative in the form of social media. “Easy A” was among the first major movies in the genre to show what phones and social media represented to millennials: a new form of entertainment and storytelling, not just a mode of communication. Social media might be defined by the connections it allows you to have, but the platforms that emerged in the first decade of the 2000s also present the opportunity to spin your own narrative through selective information sharing.

What the market promises Olive for high school and the reality she observes every day diverge sharply. Olive’s nonexistent social status leads her to doubt her own value because she cannot locate it within the traditional cliques of high school or the shared story she’s watching play out on Facebook. Without something to identify her, Olive is left to experience high school like a spectating extra in the background of someone else’s movie. Since ‘80s teen characters tended to find fulfillment through group identification, Olive is unable to find a hero or heroine who can offer instructive lessons for her solitude.

“That's the beauty of being a girl in high-school: people hear you had sex once and BAM! You're a bimbo.”

It’s no accident that the scandal that comes to redefine Olive’s public persona stems from her equivocation about weekend social plans. To shield the truth that she passed the time amusing herself with a singing greeting card, she tells her best friend Rhiannon (Aly Michalka) that she passed the time with her fictitious college boyfriend. Olive’s slippery avoidance leads others to fill in the gaps of the story with their cultural assumptions: the denial means she lost her virginity. The gossip spreads silently and rapidly thanks to the omnipresence of cell phones, and Olive does not have to hear the rumors directly to sense the change in how others perceive her.