Comic-Con Without the Stars

The panels I love most, featuring the below-the-line talent, were as illuminating and inspiring as ever, most beginning with a strong statement in support of the strikes. But the most powerful statement of support was the chance to see some of the hundreds, sometimes thousands, of talented, dedicated people who make vital contributions to movies and television shows. The panelists were so scrupulous about supporting SAG-AFTRA and WGA that many refrained from mentioning any upcoming projects, so there was more focus on the films and television series of the past.

Warner Brothers TV Previews Adventure Time’s new spin-off, “Fionna & Cake,” is aimed at a YA audience. In episode one, Fionna gets fired from her job as a tour bus guide and worries that her cat, Cake, seems sick. We meet some quirky characters, including Fionna’s friend, a baker, and there are hints of a magical alternate world where their lives are very different. I got a big kick out of the preview of a new episode of “Teen Titans Go!” with the team getting stuck in a series of classic cartoon series intros, including “The Flintstones,” “The Jetsons,” and “Scooby-Doo.” And a preview of an episode from the last season of “Riverdale” continues the series’ rounded, complex explorations of its characters and the challenges they face.

Stunt performer Molly Miller and actor/stunt performer Chris Bartlett were very careful not to mention the names of their films because, in support of the strikes, they did not want to promote any particular project. But the IMDb pages show that we’ve seen Miller in “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Bartlett in “The Book of Boba Fett” and both in “The Mandalorian.” Miller is a little person, 4’4" and “proportionate,” so her specialty is stunt doubling for child actors. Bartlett laughed when I asked if he was the kind of kid who fell out of trees. “I was the kid who did wild things.” Inspired by “The Dukes of Hazzard,” he decided to do stunts and then became an actor. “Because of the kind of work I do, the characters I play, there isn’t another person who can just jump into the suit. “I started off as an actor,” Miller said. But doubling for children was “a nice niche that I found for myself, and I just love it.” She said staying safe requires always “being completely aware of your surroundings and knowing how to fall the right way.” Solid training makes all the difference. “Saying something when you don’t feel comfortable, or the situation is not optimal is important,” Bartlett added. They ended the interview with a strong statement in support of their union and the strike, with particular concerns about the use of AI.