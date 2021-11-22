Bright Wall/Dark Room November 2021: Why You Want to Leave Me? by Steph Green

“I’ve tried planting potatoes since you left,

but they never grow the way they did for you.

Now, they never grow at all;

neither on this island or that.”

— Daniele Nunziata, Grandfather’s Potatoes

I stare at the small, styrofoam fig sitting on top of a mound of earth at my bappou’s grave and wonder how it got there.

I ask my family; they don’t know either. I bend down and pick it up, its lightness betraying its artificiality, the purplish paintwork stopping just short of the base. I stare at it and stare at it, like I’m expecting it to grow a mouth and answer me. I have to assume it became detached from a nearby funeral wreath and blew over in the steady June wind, but the odds don’t seem right, especially considering the man who had been interred below 30 days prior.

***

“There is a huge void in all our lives now, which will be felt especially over the summer when we can’t see him in the garden for a bumper crop of figs. Having said that, his legacy lives on with half the people in this church lucky to have a cutting from his magnificent fig tree, a symbol of his legacy.”

— Eulogy for Michalis Loizou, June 2021

***

When a language barrier is in place between generations in a family, you have to forge a secret language to communicate with each other. A relationship becomes built on symbols. My yiayia didn’t speak English, but with her vice-like grip, love-filled looks, and toothless grin, we knew how much she loved us without the need for verbal communication. We knew it when she had a lukewarm piece of toast slathered in honey waiting for us when we got back from school, or when she would point at us with glee and say, “teacher!”—a rare English word she knew—any time we were reading a book. My bappou’s English was slightly better, but he was so hard of hearing that by the time you’d gone hoarse trying to get him to hear you, it was easier to gesticulate or mime or relay a feeling through a hand squeeze. Sometimes it felt like being in a movie. A note scribbled on a script’s margins: It’s more effective for an object to say this through symbolism than for this character to spell it out.

Whenever I wanted to hear my grandparents speak, I would watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding. I was five when we bought the VHS; I’m not entirely sure I grasped at first that the Portokalos family and my family were not the same. They looked the same; their accents, mannerisms, and intonations were broadly similar. They were loud, ridiculous, and frighteningly involved in each other’s lives. There was a Greek woman and WASP-y man at the center—my parents, check—a loveable yet cantankerous patriarch—yep—as well as a crazy yiayia, a wisecracking aunt, bickering cousins. They had names like Toula and Voula; my family had names like Foulla and Koulla. It made sense to my child’s brain. When I watched the film on a near-monthly basis, it was just a family reunion.