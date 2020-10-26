Bright Wall/Dark Room October 2020: I’m Happy To Disappoint You: A Gen X Girl’s Undying Love for Ellen Ripley by Kali White VanBaale

You can read our previous excerpts from the magazine by clicking here. To subscribe to Bright Wall/Dark Room, or look at their most recent essays, click here. The above art is by Tony Stella.

My near life-long love of Ellen Ripley began with a VCR, and a federal offense committed by my mother.

In 1985, my parents cashed in an old insurance policy and used it to buy their very first VCR, a $350 shiny new silver Panasonic. It was a technological marvel with its colored buttons—green for play, blue for stop, red for record—and a remote control attached by a cord that was never long enough to reach any of our furniture (though it was the first remote controlled device we owned, so still magnificent). Every Friday we would rent a large stack of tapes from the local rental store in our tiny, southern Iowa town and watch films like Sixteen Candles, The Terminator, and The Karate Kid all weekend. We were a farm family in a remote area and had only four local channels on our TV, half of them snowy most of the year; the VCR opened a whole new world of entertainment for us.

Eventually, my mother saved more money (probably loose change she kept in a Pringles can) and bought a second, cheaper cassette player, and figured out how to run a complex network of cables from the player to the VCR to the TV to record all our rented movies onto blank tapes, amassing an impressive—and highly illegal—video library we could watch over and over. Sometime in 1986, she recorded the movie Aliens, the second installment of the Alien franchise starring Sigourney Weaver, and my 11-year-old self fell in love with my first feminist hero.

By then, VCR manufacturers had caught on to amateur pirates like my mother who blatantly ignored the stern FBI warning at the start of every home rental movie, and installed a technology that detected when a tape was being recorded and triggered an intermittent darkening and lightening of the screen every few seconds to discourage recording. Our bootleg copy of Aliens had the light/dark technology on it, rendering some scenes almost unviewable, but it was no matter to me. I still watched and re-watched it upwards of a hundred times throughout my adolescence, and at one point even recorded all of Ripley’s best lines with an audio cassette recorder so I could memorize them.