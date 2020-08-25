Book Excerpt: The Press Gang by Godfrey Cheshire, Matt Zoller Seitz, Armond White

Cheshire: And it was co-released by Universal. I think that the whole phenomenon of independent cinema has been both business and esthetic, and in too many situations the business has come to drive the esthetic, and drive esthetics out of films. People forget that the independent cinema isn’t something that just came around. It’s been around since the 50s or 60s. John Cassavetes was making independent films 40 years ago.

Seitz: Roger Corman, for better or worse.

Cheshire: Exactly. But it was the skyrocket success of sex, lies and videotape in 1989 that made Sundance such a big feeding ground for Hollywood. During the decade, you saw an arc. At the start of the decade, we saw this idea of the independent as being truly independent, an alternative vision outside the scope of Hollywood. Basically, the definition was Cassavetes. The definition by which Steven Soderbergh made sex, lies and videotape was much the same. But as soon as that type of film got to be very successful, and there were Oscars and lots of money around, the whole nature of the game began to change very quickly. Sundance and the independent cinema became something that people looked to as stepping stones to Hollywood, and Hollywood looked to independent cinema as a place to find talent that they would bring directly into their system. A lot the independence and independent cinema got driven out during the decade. And yet, at the same time, I think tremendous amounts of good stuff was released. I have been very critical of independent cinema during the decade, and I still am. Yet I think it was one of the most interesting and vital areas.

Seitz: I find it ironic that Miramax was such an indie beacon 10 years ago, or even five years ago. But today, it appears that all their work was leading up to the replication of the old studio system in some ways. They have a stable of stars that they groom, and they’re betting on them to pay off big. Gwyneth Paltrow is a perfect case study. They put her in, what, six or seven films that didn’t make money? Then she was in Shakespeare in Love and they felt they hadn’t wasted their time and money. In some ways it seems like Miramax has gone around the block twice to get to the house next door. They pursued this independent ideal and they’ve ended up with, I don’t know, Columbia in the 40s.

White: Are you saying Gwyneth Paltrow is the equal of Rita Hayworth?

Cheshire: No. Just in terms of having a star in a stable of stars. That’s not something any independent film company was doing a few years ago.

Seitz: They couldn’t afford to.

Cheshire: Miramax has created this 40s-like system where they have their writers, their directors, their stars under contract. We’re not saying Gwyneth Paltrow equals Rita Hayworth. Armond, the top film on your decade list is Short Cuts. Most of Robert Altman’s films in this decade were produced independently. I think you have to recognize that the whole independent phenomenon has been really important in terms of producing some of the most vital films of the decade.