Book Excerpt: Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas by Glenn Kenny

That concentration became crucial to their work process, and they worked to make sure they could always achieve it. As such, the editing room is a closed shop, so to speak. David Leonard, who was part of the Scorsese editorial department from Last Temptation through Goodfellas, recalls, “Thelma did everything. Yeah. I mean, there wasn’t a lot of mentoring. That wasn’t the way they worked. The door was shut. There wasn’t a lot of ‘what’d you think of this, look at this.’ There was a whole edit­ing lineage that went back to Dede Allen, who was very con­scious about training assistants to the edit. So she always had an assistant who stood by her, and she would edit out loud and talk. Mostly Thelma didn’t really at that time cut until Marty was in the room. Dailies would come in, and there was a very elaborate system of organizing the footage so that when Marty came in there were takes set up in reels, because it was film and he could see his preferences from the notes of dailies back-to-back-to-back. So there were very elaborate assemblies but not really cut.

“What she would do is she would run through the dailies and she’d mark them up with grease pencils, ins and outs, give it to us. We would have to then pull the sections out and re­build them into new reels and there were two logbooks. There was the log of the main roll of dailies and then there was a se­lect log so you knew where the trims went. So it was very or­ganizationally intensive for the assistants.”

One hallmark of Schoonmaker’s editing philosophy is that dy­namic discrete moments matter more than issues of continuity. “Performance, performance, performance,” Leonard recalls as her motto. In a 2014 interview in Film Comment with the critic Nick Pinkerton, Schoonmaker elaborates. “I don’t understand why people get so hung up on these issues, because if you look at films throughout history, you will see enormous continuity errors everywhere, particularly when you’re talking about the [practically square] Academy aspect ratio where you see more in the frame. Even in The Red Shoes, a film that nobody ever has complaints about, there are enormous continuity bumps, and it doesn’t matter. You know why? Because you’re being carried along by the power of the film. So throughout our history of improvisational cutting, we have decided to go with the perfor­mance, or in this case particularly with the humor of a line, as opposed to trying to make sure a coffee cup is in the right place.”

Schoonmaker then cites a pertinent example: “I remember that when I was nominated for an Academy Award for Goodfel­las and we lost to Dances with Wolves for editing, the editor of that movie said to me: ‘Why did you make that bad continuity cut?’ And I said, ‘Which cut? Which continuity error? We have tons of them.’ He was talking about a scene with Paul Sorvino and another actor who was an amateur, but wonderful, though he didn’t know about matching. It was much more important for us to get this beautiful performance by this untrained actor than to worry about where the cigar is in Paul Sorvino’s hand. One doesn’t want to do that, one would hope not to do that, but if the choice comes between a beautiful, clean line and a laugh, we would always go for the laugh.”