A New Skin: Losing Control of Your Body in the 2020s

From the uptick in anti-trans legislation that denies people gender-affirming care and threatens lives to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, being alive in the 2020s is a constant struggle. We all exist in a world that wants an increasingly strident and narrow definition of what our bodies can do. It’s no wonder our fears are slipping into the collective subconscious. Horror has always been and will always be a political genre, but the body horror of the last four years has felt especially relevant.

In the 2020s, it’s not so crazy to imagine a world where the government tries to restrict human evolution or one where an acceptable answer to murder is executing clones of the wealthy people responsible. Movies where nuns are forced to carry unwanted, potentially demonic children to term seem just feasible and nightmarish enough to be released within months of each other. With an election on the horizon this year, the fight for bodily autonomy through abortion rights and gender-affirming care continues with ever-increasing intensity. This ongoing battle happens daily in the real world and the dark spaces of our cinemas.

In David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” the human body is a new frontier that the government wants to tame. Humanity has reached a turning point in our evolution. Infectious diseases and pain are rare, and some humans can grow extraneous organs, like artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen). With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul is sliced open, while Caprice removes and tattoos the novel organs for an audience. Pleasure is a significant part of “Crimes,” often found when characters do what they want with their newly advanced bodies. “Surgery is the new sex,” a breathless Timlin (Kristen Stewart) whispers, and in this world, she’s right: body modification, on Saul’s terms, is an exhilarating act. His organs are removed and tattooed in front of an audience, with the artist writhing in pleasure as the act unfolds.