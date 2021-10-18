Listening to Each Other: On 1996’s Beyond Silence

During its first half, the movie lovingly and sensitively depicts its young heroine’s daily life inside and outside her household. Ever since she could speak and understand sign language, Lara (Tatjana Trieb) has frequently functioned as the personal translator for her deaf parents Martin (Howie Seago) and Kai (Emmanuelle Laborit). Several early scenes of the film show us how deftly Lara helps her parents whenever her parents need to interact with others who can hear. For example, she should be a bit tactful and discreet when her parents have a meeting with a local bank employee, and she also sharply reminds the local bank employee later that her parents are the ones talking to him, not her. (Here is a valuable lesson: Always look at deaf people when you are talking with them via a translator).

In her classroom, Lara is often ridiculed for having deaf parents, and she's understandably embarrassed when her mother unexpectedly goes to the school. But she loves her parents, nonetheless. When she gets scared in the middle of one thundering night, Martin and Kai gladly share their bed with their daughter even though they cannot hear anything at all. There is also a little sweet moment as Martin sincerely listens to his daughter describing how thunder actually sounds.

Martin is surely a good father as much as his wife is a wonderful mother, but we gradually come to sense his personal pain when he and his family go to his parents’ house for the annual Christmas party. While Martin’s parents provided him and his younger sister Clarissa (Sibylle Canonica) an affluent and comfortable environment during their childhood years, Martin's father— who incidentally happened to be a music lover—often disregarded and disapproved of Martin’s deafness, so his attention was naturally drawn more to Clarissa, who began to show considerable potential as a musician during that time. During one flashback scene, we see how young Martin felt isolated and frustrated while watching everyone else around him listening to his father and younger sister’s performance, and how his following unwise action led to more anger and pain, which still remain hot and vivid inside him even at present.

Watching Lara beginning to show interest in music thanks to Clarissa, Martin cannot help but then be displeased and concerned. That is contrast to Kai, who has already made peace with the concern that their dear daughter will be more separated from them year by year.

Meanwhile, Lara keeps honing her musical talent with a clarinet given to her by Clarissa. Along with having her aunt’s sincere blessing and support, she also has a school music teacher willing to teach and guide her. Lara has her first big public moment in front of many parents of her school's students, though she cannot help but notice two glaring vacant seats where her parents are supposed to be.