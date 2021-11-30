Extreme Empathy: An Appreciation of the Films of Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Despite my acrophobia (which I still have and know will never go away), I started more out of curiosity than anything else. I started out with top rope climbing, then bouldering, and eventually (yet not without a lot of hesitation) with lead (sport) climbing. Top rope climbing allured me with its freedom of movement, allowing me to climb high without having to worry about falling (by wearing a harness). Bouldering intoxicated me with its problem-solving and power requirements without needing me to climb too high. That would have been enough for me at the time. But once my daughter and our common circle of climbing friends got into lead climbing, they encouraged me to get into it too. I put it off for many months, but found that after coming so far, why not see how much further I could go?

Lead climbing is no simple pastime. Like diving, it involves special equipment, training, conditioning and above all else, focus. Not just from yourself but from your “belay” partner who helps ensure you don’t hit the ground if you fall. Unlike top rope where you are essentially safe on the end of a very high pulley, you yourself secure yourself by clipping on a series of quickdraws the higher you climb. It takes months to get used to taking whips (falling short distances from a clip) to acclimatize to help overcome the fear of falls. You also have to be trained to be on the other end of the rope, belaying your climbing partner to make sure they’re safe, which now for me is more stressful than climbing.

But more than that, lead climbing has been the closest thing I have come to martial arts or dance. Like a form in taekwondo or a kata in karate, every (climbing) hold has a corresponding move that can be perfectly executed, a technique that can be applied. Every climb has its own style. With outdoor climbs, every surface (e.g. limestone, granite) has its own character. When you start getting good at it, the climbing grades (difficulty ratings) are what draw you in. But when you’re hooked, the grades become meaningless, as you forever are in search of the perfect climb.