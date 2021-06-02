Better Luck Tomorrow Has Lost None of Its Power

As a member of the school's basketball team, Ben is determined to be chosen for the upcoming season, and we see his efforts to hone his athletic skills. When he's included in the list of the members to play during the upcoming season, he feels some fulfillment, but then finds himself mostly stuck on the bench during the following games. When Daric Loo (Roger Fan), one of his Asian-American schoolmates who is also the editor of the school newspaper, later tells him that he was selected just because of his race instead of his athletic skills, Ben is not so pleased at all; Daric’s subsequent article on him makes him all the more frustrated and exasperated. Getting sympathy and support from others just for being a token Asian team player is the last thing he wants, and that eventually leads to his withdrawal from the team.

Not long after that, Daric approaches Ben with an offer to join his cheat sheet operation, and Ben does not refuse. Joining them are his best friend Virgil Hu (Jason Tobin) and Virgil’s cousin Han Lue (Sung Kang). They're all eager to go wild behind their supposedly exemplary appearance, and that exciting sense of power and freedom from their growing criminal enterprise is irresistible to them to say the least.

"Better Luck Tomorrow" is often disturbing and uncomfortable in its objective depiction of Ben and his accomplices’ casual amorality. They come to sell not only cheat sheets but also drugs in their high school, and they don't have any problem with it because they get much more money than before. But they're still immature boys, as shown from their momentary encounter with real street thugs.

Although it does not explain to us what exactly makes Ben and his friends tick, the screenplay by director/editor Justin Lin and his co-writers Ernesto Foronda and Fabian Marquez lets us gather that sense for ourselves little by little via mood and details. These kids do not seem to have any serious trouble at their affluent suburban homes, but are simply bored and suffocated as frequently driven toward academic excellence. Escaping to any college prestigious enough for them still feels like a distant end, even though they're not far from graduation.