A Clockwork Orange: Battling with Kubrick’s Most Controversial Film

Some of you may say that the movie, based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, is worthwhile to watch for its thought-provoking themes and many visually striking moments. I agree to that to some degree, but, seriously, you may think twice before recommending it to others around you. I still remember well when I showed it to my parents in 2006. My mother was so horrified by what is shown during its first 20 minutes that she eventually walked out, and I came to take a more cautious view on the film when reflecting more on her immediate negative response to it.

Nevertheless, I have revisited the movie more than once since then, and I was alternatively impressed and disturbed when I recently watched it again via its new 4K UHD edition. Right from its very first shot, "A Clockwork Orange" powerfully challenges you with its young criminal hero’s coldly glaring stare, and then it effectively pulls you into his violent dystopian society during the next two hours. This is not so pleasant to say the least, but we cannot possibly look away as we're often struck by its gut-wrenching presentation of violence, and that is not so far from what its hero suffers later in the story.

The first act of the film feels like an endurance test for audiences. As its hero, Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), and his three gang members bounce from one barbaric moment to another, the movie casually wields its vicious mix of black humor and brutal violence across the screen, which is further accentuated by the terribly brilliant utilization of several classic works of Gioachino Rossini and Ludwig van Beethoven. During the fight scene between Alex’s gangs and a group of some other thugs, the Overture from Rossini’s The Thieving Magpie is cheerfully played on the soundtrack, and Kubrick’s precise mix of music and visual makes this scene look like an absurdly violent avant-garde ballet.