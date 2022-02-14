Video: Chaz Ebert Shares START TV's My Start Story for Valentine's Day

LOVE, that's what it's all about...





On this Valentine's Day, I am pleased to re-share "My Start Story," an original campaign featured throughout the day on the national digital broadcast network, START TV, which showcases the stories of women. In viewing my brief segment, I spoke of things like forgiveness, empathy, compassion and kindness, but said it all boils down to L-O-V-E! What an appropriate message for Valentine's Day.



It was an honor to be among the prestigious interview subjects featured daily and accompanying the network's programming. They included trailblazing comedian Carol Burnett, Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne, "Sneak Previews" executive producer Thea Flaum, Columnist and Editorial Board Member of the Chicago Sun-Times, Mary Mitchell, Tony Award-winner Nancy Opel and iconic singer Dionne Warwick. You can find the full list here, and view an excerpt from my interview below...