Video: Chaz Ebert Shares START TV's My Start Story for Valentine's Day

LOVE, that's what it's all about...


On this Valentine's Day, I am pleased to re-share "My Start Story," an original campaign featured throughout the day on the national digital broadcast network, START TV, which showcases the stories of women. In viewing my brief segment, I spoke of things like forgiveness, empathy, compassion and kindness, but said it all boils down to L-O-V-E! What an appropriate message for Valentine's Day. 

 It was an honor to be among the prestigious interview subjects featured daily and accompanying the network's programming. They included trailblazing comedian Carol Burnett, Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne, "Sneak Previews" executive producer Thea Flaum, Columnist and Editorial Board Member of the Chicago Sun-Times, Mary Mitchell,  Tony Award-winner Nancy Opel and iconic singer Dionne Warwick. You can find the full list here, and view an excerpt from my interview below...

START TV was launched in September 2018 as a joint initiative of the CBS Station Group and Weigel Broadcasting. The network serves as a one–stop shop for strong female character driven programming, and is also available on multiple platforms on a market by market basis. START TV operates on a seven-day-a-week strip schedule, with episodes airing every day at the same time, Monday through Sunday. They say this is a convenient format that allows viewers to tune in and “Start” watching any day or time they choose. Headliner programs are showcased with multiple episodes airing each day in multi-hour blocks. The primary offerings of START TV are procedurals such as "The Closer," "Cold Case," "Crossing Jordan," "The Division," "The Good Wife," "Medium," "Profiler," "Strong Medicine" and "Unforgettable."

For more information on START TV and its new campaign, visit the network's official site.

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

