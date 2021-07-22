Thumbnails Special Edition: The Legacy of Siskel & Ebert

1.

"How Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert Taught a Generation to Argue": Brian Raftery presents an excerpt from the first episode of his podcast, "Gene and Roger."



“At the end of each episode of ‘Siskel & Ebert,’ Gene and Roger would deliver their verdicts on the week’s big movies: thumbs-up or thumbs-down? If that sounds quaint now, remember that back then, there was no internet. No Tomatometer. So Siskel and Ebert’s votes had power. If they gave a film their trademark ‘two thumbs up!’—whether it was ‘My Dinner With Andre’ or ‘Anaconda’—moviegoers would take it seriously. And if they went thumbs-down? Woof. Burt Reynolds, who starred in several poorly reviewed movies, called Gene and Roger ‘the Bruise Brothers.’ Eddie Murphy once noted that a two-thumbs-down verdict could kill a film. You could gripe about Siskel and Ebert’s decisions—and they made some truly strange calls over the years. Like when they both gave ‘Reservoir Dogs’ a thumbs-down. Yet even if you disagreed with them about a movie, you always wanted to know why they voted the way they did. They could boil down big observations into just a few quick, cutting sentences. And while they got heated at times, they were never mean to each other. Most importantly: They were able to sound smart without ever coming off as show-offy.”

2.

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

"Thumb and Thumber: Siskel and Ebert have their digits on the pulse of the mainstream. Even Hollywood gives them a thumbs up.": Our contributor Donald Liebenson celebrated the twentieth anniversary of "Siskel & Ebert" in this article published on December 10th, 1995, at The Los Angeles Times.

“‘My Dinner With Andre’ is the film most often cited as the one that demonstrated ‘Siskel & Ebert’s’ power to make so-called art-house films accessible to mainstream audiences. ‘Our movie was greeted with great enthusiasm at the New York Film Festival,’ Shawn recalled, ‘but then it opened and nobody came to it. The only reason it stayed open as long as it did was [co-star] Andre Gregory and I went every day to the office of the distributor, who also owned the theater, and begged him to keep it open.’ Siskel and Ebert’s rave review of the film was broadcast the week the film was scheduled to close. ‘Business increased dramatically,’ Shawn said. ‘The people came and it moved on to other cities and it became a tremendous hit for a low-budget art film. In my mind, if they hadn’t spoken so passionately and eloquently about it and made it seem so interesting, I think it would have been consigned to the scrap heap of history and would have been considered a failed film.’”

3.

"Ebert and Siskel interview each other": This story originally ran in The Chicago Tribune's Arts & Entertainment section on April 19th, 1998.

“Ebert: ‘Gene, you recently praised ‘The Newton Boys,’ which I voted thumbs down on. I defy anyone to find ‘The Newton Boys’ more enjoyable than ‘The Players Club.’ The verdict ‘cheap exploitation film’ is presented here as a fact, but should more accurately be presented as your opinion. Several important critics joined me in noting the energy, humor and life of the film. I also have the greatest respect for you, Gene, but if you have a flaw, it is that you are parsimonious with your enjoyment, parceling it out as if you are afraid you will prematurely expend your lifetime share.’ Siskel: ‘The answer to this one is contained in the admittedly loaded question. Roger is easy; I am demanding. But at the end of the year I always chide myself to be tougher and to stay away from what I call the ‘polite’ three-star review, a recommendation of a marginal film that upon reflection I might not really wish upon a friend. Here's hoping I have fewer of those lapses this year.’”