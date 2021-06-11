RogerEbert.com Hosts Inaugural Black Writers Week to Showcase Film and TV Critics, Equity Thought Leaders and Groundbreakers in Diverse Fields

“Black representation in storytelling matters. And it gives me great pleasure during this Juneteenth week to amplify the many rich voices in the fields of entertainment, philanthropy, science, technology and other spheres who enhance our daily lives,” said Chaz Ebert, publisher and editor-in-chief of RogerEbert.com. I am especially looking forward to the Afro-Futurism panel on Juneteenth, June 19, where our distinguished panel will creatively imagine worlds far better than we have seen. But I am so proud to highlight the many voices of Black storytellers who deserve to be honored far more than they have been."

There will be an interview with Mary J. Blige about her documentary “My Life,” by director Vanessa Roth, and Janicza Bravo will discuss her new film “Zola.” Media mogul Troy Pryor will chat about his path to one day becoming the “Black Disney.” Director Mark Harris will highlight his film “White People Money,” and director Melissa Haizlip will discuss her awards-nominated film “Mr. Soul.” Director Lateef Calloway will outline his journey making a documentary about Sojourner Truth.

Among the independent and documentary films reviewed during Black Writers Week are “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” and “The Sparks Brothers.”

Some of the other featured interview topics include “Black Kid Joy,” “Death, Universe and Everything,” “On Apollo Creed,” “What the Justice League Means to Me,” “The Black Trauma Discourse,” “Black Politics in Film” and “Encouraging Black Voices to Express Their Blackness.” Three dynamic panels will be presented during the week covering topics of Afro-futurism, equity in TV/film and theater, and a Black film critics roundtable. Links to panels will be available at RogerEbert.com and The Official Roger Ebert Channel on YouTube starting at 9 a.m. CDT on the following dates: