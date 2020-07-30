Revisiting My 2017 Article, My Daughter Loves Country Music, In Light of Mickey Guyton's song, Black Like Me

I was shocked, only because I had no idea Sonia liked country music or was even that familiar with it. Sonia explained that she liked the folky, soulful sound and stories in country music. "It's kind of like Gospel music," she said. "The songs are full of life-stories that are easy to follow." She said she began liking country when she was about 10 years old and I took her and her brother Jay on a cruise to the Caribbean. She watched "Coal Miners Daughter" in the ship's theatre and was changed. "I loved the movie and I loved the music and I was hooked!" These days we watch the Country Music Awards shows together and vow we will attend in person one day.

Apart from Kenny Chesney, some of Sonia's other favorite artists are Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Eric Church. And she also treasures some of the old school artists like Terri Clark, Loretta Lynn and Kenny Rogers.

As a gift to my daughter, last week I decided to take her to the Kenny Rogers farewell tour in Nashville, Tennessee, where a gallery of country stars were slated to perform to honor him. Among them were the McCrary Sisters, a black gospel quartet, whose very presence at the event left me feeling more reassured. But then, reality set in, and I got cold feet. I am reluctant to admit this, but since President Trump's election, I have had doubts about racial issues in America. So I wondered if two African-American women would be accepted at a country music show. I didn't know how we would be received when we seem to be reverting back to a time of racial division in our nation.



I reached out to friends in the music industry to ask if it would be safe for us to attend. Most gave me words of assurance, especially those who live in Nashville. In fact they said I would love Nashville and would have a good time there. However, there were a few who advised caution. As it turned out, the logistics at the last minute just didn't work out, so we decided not to go. But this failure to attend swirled around in my head until I had to face it squarely. Was it really the logistics that stopped me from buying the tickets, or was it fear? Why would I be apprehensive about going to Nashville? Some white friends have told me of their fear about going into certain areas of Chicago or other big cities, but people may be surprised that some black friends also have fears about going to certain suburbs, or small towns where they would feel uncomfortable. We must talk about this racial fear openly and begin to heal these rifts.