Rev. Jesse Jackson Transferred Out of Hospital, Mrs. Jackson in the ICU

Chaz Ebert

I am so happy to report that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has been transferred out of the hospital and to a rehabilitation facility after spending almost a week in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. Rev Jackson's wife, Jacqueline, was also hospitalized with COVID last week, and has been moved to the intensive care unit. Rev. Jackson had been vaccinated, while Mrs. Jackson had not, due to an unspecified underlying condition.  

Their son, Jonathan Jackson, said that his father, aged 79, was transferred from Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, where he will immediately begin therapy to treat his Parkinson's disease. He was diagnosed with the degenerative nervous system disorder in 2015, a condition his son says has come more "in focus" as his COVID symptoms have dissipated. Jacqueline Jackson, 77, was hospitalized with her husband on August 23rd, and is currently receiving oxygen treatments to help her breathe on her own. 

Dr. Kizzmekia “Kizzy” Corbett, the Black woman who co-led the National Institutes of Health team that discovered Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, lends a supportive hand Friday as the Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the vaccine from Roseland Community Hospital physician Kiran Chekka. It’s part of efforts by Black community leaders to battle distrust of the vaccine in that community. Photo credit: Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care," Jonathan said. "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease. "We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants," Jonathan said. "We know this is a dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result."

I so appreciated Reverend Jackson coming to Northwestern Hospital to hold prayer sessions for and with my late husband, Roger, when he was hospitalized. I join the legion of others who are praying for the Reverend and  Mrs. Jackson's complete recovery. I am also praying for their family's strength during this period. Rev Jackson has continued his advocacy for voting rights and other social justice causes in spite of his condition, and I have no doubt he will continue to carry on the fight. 

Chaz Ebert
Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

