Make a Contribution to the Greater Chicago Food Depository in Honor of GivingTuesday

On a day like this one, I ask myself what is one of the most loving acts we can do for each other, and the answer (perhaps because I am from a big family) is to feed another. I hope you will also consider making a donation here or by sending a check payable to Greater Chicago Food Depository to the following address: Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago, IL, 60632. You can also find out how to get involved here.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is also inviting people interested in making a donation to "join the GivingTuesday movement" through a $50,000 matching challenge in which every $25 given will help provide 150 meals for those in need. You can make that donation here.

For more information on the Greater Chicago Food Depository or to make a donation, see here.