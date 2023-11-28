Roger Ebert Home
Make a Contribution to the Greater Chicago Food Depository in Honor of GivingTuesday

Chaz Ebert

In recognition of today being GivingTuesday, I am encouraging readers to make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. It consists of a network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs that provide food where it is most needed in Cook County. Public benefits outreach and job training programs are also in place to support the community. 

Even though this is primarily a movie review site, I continue my late husband Roger's legacy in writing about life itself. And at this point in my life, the FECK principles are what I aspire to: Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness. I am so very fortunate to be surrounded by so many people who also embrace these principles. And as I say, it all boils down to love. 

On a day like this one, I ask myself what is one of the most loving acts we can do for each other, and the answer (perhaps because I am from a big family) is to feed another. I hope you will also consider making a donation here or by sending a check payable to Greater Chicago Food Depository to the following address: Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago, IL, 60632. You can also find out how to get involved here

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is also inviting people interested in making a donation to "join the GivingTuesday movement" through a $50,000 matching challenge in which every $25 given will help provide 150 meals for those in need. You can make that donation here.

For more information on the Greater Chicago Food Depository or to make a donation, see here.

