Lou Weisbach Hired by Hollywood Movie Corp. to Exclusively Represent Upcoming Film, The Jerry Greenberg Story

Their announcement states that during his tenure as president of several major labels, Jerry signed such acts as ABBA, The Blues Brothers, Foreigner, Genesis, T. S. Monk, Whitesnake, Chic, Nile Rodgers, Dr. Dre & Eazy-E (Production Deal), Motörhead, Brownstone and 3T. Jerry also introduced Mariah Carey to Tommy Mottola. In addition to signing acts, Jerry has worked with some of the greatest artists in music including Michael Jackson, AC/DC, Aretha Franklin, Bad Company, Bee Gees, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Dr. John, Dusty Springfield, Eagles, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Shannon and others.

Lou Weisbach is the CEO of In Tickets We Trust, LLC., a unique sports stadium/concert venue finance company. He was the founder and CEO of HALO, which became the largest promotional products company in the world with 55 offices in 11 countries. He was named Man of the Year by Counselor Magazine, and has served on numerous foundations and charitable boards. He has represented entertainers and athletes, and along with Dr. Rick Boxer, runs the American Center for Cures initiative dedicated to preventing and curing disease with a unique model.

"I’m so appreciative and proud to team with Jerry and Mikel in the producing of a major global motion picture about the life of such an iconic man who has had an amazing historic effect on the world of music and changed the landscape for artists and fans FOREVER," said Weisbach. "I believe this will be one of the most anticipated films of our time, given the incredible, inescapable momentum of celebrities and the industry at large in our current reality. Most importantly, it’s a privilege to work with my friend Jerry and the special human being he is."

"Lou Weisbach is a great friend and amazing man," said Greenberg. " feel grateful and comfortable knowing he will maintain my life story with accuracy and honesty giving me the peace of mind that we will see a spectacular movie."