How do you get to Carnegie Hall: Practice! Practice! Practice!

Chaz Ebert

As the old joke goes when a tourist asked a New Yorker how do you get to Carnegie Hall, the artists and musicians scheduled to perform on Saturday, June 3rd, have practiced, practiced and had more practice. And as I am proud of all emerging artists in any field that I have sponsored or encouraged, I am especially proud when one is my Grand-Nephew, Jason Flowers II.

He developed a fondness for classical music as a youngster growing up in Minneapolis at times when it wasn’t considered cool. He followed that passion to the great halls of New York, Paris and Belgium, and recorded a classical album that hit number one on the charts.

Congratulations to Jason and to all who will share the stage at Carnegie Hall this Saturday for the New York Concerti Sinfonietta. 

For tickets, click here.

