Chaz Ebert on the Slate Podcast “Death, Sex & Money”

Ten years ago, in 2014, I was invited as a guest on Anna Sale’s Podcast, “Death, Sex & Money.” Still raw from my recent widowhood after the death of my husband, Roger Ebert, I nevertheless embarked on a heartfelt conversation with her. Anna reached out to me again recently to catch up on changes over the last few years. The new podcast is being broadcast today, and parts of the original are also included. I will listen to them along with you. I hope you enjoy it. Thank you, Anna for your gracious invitations.

Happy Holidays to All and Peace and Joy in the New Year. Chaz Ebert

Here are the official episode notes from Slate:

Ten years ago, Chaz Ebert talked to us about grief and loss as she was mourning the 2013 death of her husband, movie critic Roger Ebert. Her deep sense of connection to Roger continued after he was gone, including, she described, hearing his voice and feeling like they were still in conversation. When Chaz talked about this a decade ago, though, she was skittish about sharing too much about their ongoing communication, nervous that it would sound too out there.

No longer.

When we talked just a few weeks ago, Chaz described a lifetime of intuitive sensing, a skill she inherited from her mother. While her conversations with Roger have stopped, her intuition still powers much of what she does, including writing her new book, which she describes as “a download from the universe.” It’s called It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness.

Anna Sale is the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more.” After debuting at the top of the iTunes chart in 2014, Death, Sex & Money was named the #1 podcast of the year by New York Magazine in 2015. Anna won a Gracie for best podcast host in 2016 and the show won the 2018 Webby and 2021 Ambie for best interview show.