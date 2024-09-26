Chaz Ebert, CEO of RogerEbert.com, Makes Directorial Debut with “Wellness Warrior”

Chaz Ebert, president of Ebert Digital LLC and CEO of RogerEbert.com, is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time.

At this year’s Chicago International Film Festival, she will premiere her short film “Wellness Warrior,” which explores the incredible life of Deborah Szekely, who has been called the “Godmother of Wellness” for her advocacy of the modern wellness movement.

A synopsis of the film from a press release reads:

“As World War II raged around the globe, a professor from Eastern Europe and his 17-year-old bride created an oasis just across the Southern California border in Tecate, Mexico. It became known as Rancho La Puerta, a sanctuary for people from all over the world to come and learn about health and wellness. That 17-year-old girl, Deborah Szekely, is now 102 years old and is the living embodiment of everything the Ranch aspires to be and to teach. The Ranch and its sister property, The Golden Door in San Marcos, California, continue today to serve celebrities, royalty, and anyone in search of a healthier life. Szekely is considered the founder of the modern-day spa industry, the Godmother of Wellness, and this film explores her incredible life, along with the obstacles and triumphs of being a woman entrepreneur.“

Still vibrant and vivid in her second century, Szekely spends her days planting trees in Tecate, taking long walks every day, and building the Green Umbrella Fund to help that initiative. You may contribute to it here.

Ebert is no stranger to film production, having executive produced films such as “Passing,” “The Empire of Ebony,” and “Selah and the Spades.” But having been a frequent visitor to Rancho La Puerta and the Golden Door, Chaz has been so impressed by the woman’s amazing life, as well as her “vitality, wisdom, and compassion.”

Chaz said she felt someone should make a film about Szekely. She never dreamed she would wind up directing it.

“Women kept saying they were going to make a movie about Deborah Szekely, but no one started it, so my daughter Sonia encouraged me to do it,” Ebert said in a press release. “I think Deborah is amazing. One of the most amazing things about her is that she reinvents herself every ten years.”

“Wellness Warrior” is produced by Ebert, Scott Dummler and Sonia Evans. Ms. Szekely will appear at the film’s premiere, along with a few others highlighted in the film. It will be screened on Saturday, October 26, at 3:45 p.m. at AMC New City 14. Ebert is also the author of “It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness” (Forefront Books, 2024).

The Chicago International Film Festival runs October 16-27 at venues across the city; you can find more information at chicagofilmfestival.com.