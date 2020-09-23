Bubba Wallace Makes NASCAR History By Toppling Confederate Symbols, Joining Michael Jordan’s First Black Majority-Owned Racecar Team

Never would I have ever thought that in my lifetime I would see the Confederate Flag being banned at all NASCAR races and events. Yet that is precisely what happened on June 10th of this year, two days after Bubba Wallace called for its removal. I was so moved to see Wallace unveil his new car displaying the words, "Black Lives Matter," while surrounded by his fellow racers who stood with him and drove alongside him in solidarity. It is instances such as these where humankind comes together that gives me hope. At a time of such profound distress, it is so great to see some progress.

“There is a poster of a little girl that says, yes we said Black Lives Matter, no we did not say only Black Lives Matter,” Wallace said during a June media conference. “We know that all lives matter, but we are trying to make you all understand that Black Lives Matter, too. Too. T-o-o. It’s three letters that is left off that people don’t understand. Black Lives Matter, too. Families are worried about their kids going out and driving for the first time and getting pulled over and being killed. The African American community is so worried about that right now. We shouldn’t live like that. The African American community should not live like that. We’re trying to get other people to understand just how tough it is to live in this world right now.”

The fact that Wallace didn't make NASCAR's All-Star qualifier back in July won't matter, since his story has already won the year. On September 10th, Wallace announced that he will be stepping down from the 43 car he drove during this historic season once he completes the nine races left for this year. In a statement, Wallace thanked Richard Petty Motorsports for the opportunity to start his Cup Series career, but stopped short of providing the reason for his decision. He will always be remembered, along with Colin Kaepernick, for taking a stand (or a knee) for what is right. It was not an easy decision for Wallace to take a stand and he wondered what kind of trouble would result from it. But just as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, "The time is always right to do what is right." And as the late Congressman John Lewis would say, Wallace's actions constituted "good trouble."