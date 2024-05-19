Chaz Ebert and Esteemed Panelists Discuss Purpose-Driven Filmmaking at Cannes Film Festival

Panel participants include Darrien Gipson, Executive Director of SAGIndie, Jacqueline Coley, Awards Editor at Rotten Tomatoes, Eric Pierson, Professor of Communication Studies at the University of San Diego, and Robert Daniels, Associate Editor at RogerEbert.com.



Immediately following the panel will be a book signing by Chaz Ebert of her new book “It’s Time To Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness” at 3:00PM CEST.

Keep reading to learn more about the moderator and panelists.

CHAZ EBERT

Chaz Ebert is the CEO of Ebert Digital LLC, which publishes the acclaimed movie review site, Rogerebert.com. She is also a producer of movies and television shows. She co-founded the Ebertfest Film Festival at the University of Illinois, with her late husband Roger Ebert. It is now in its 25th year. Her civic passions include programs to help break the glass ceiling for women and people of color, and to provide education and arts for women, children and families, with a global interest in encouraging empathy, kindness, compassion and forgiveness. Her philanthropic endeavors include providing grants to support films with strong social justice themes, and encouraging emerging writers, filmmakers, and technologists in the arts and sciences.

Previously as an attorney she was named Lawyer of the Year by the Constitutional Rights Foundation. She was named the 2019 Beethoven Laureate for being "a humanist who promotes justice and a better world through the arts" by the International Beethoven Project. She is a life trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago and serves on the boards of the Lyric Opera, the LA Opera, the Abraham Lincoln Library Foundation, After School Matters, the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, the Honorary Board of Family Focus, and the Advisory Board of Facets Multimedia.